Watch Live: Mark Zuckerberg Gives Commencement Speech at Harvard University

Mark Zuckerberg is slated to give the commencement speech at Harvard on Thursday — the same Ivy League he dropped out of more than a decade ago.

The Facebook CEO will speak around 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it on Harvard’s website and on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page .

"At tomorrow's commencement, I'll share what I've learned about our generation and the world we're all building together," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page ahead of the event. "This is personally important to me and I've been writing it for a while. Tune in tomorrow a little after 3pm eastern time to watch."

Zuckerberg's address follows that of another famous Harvard dropout: Microsoft's Bill Gates, who spoke to graduates in 2007.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, livestreamed a video from his old dorm room at Harvard — the same place where he began creating Facebook .