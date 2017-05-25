Microsoft’s Video Game Streaming Service Gets a Name Change

Microsoft’s nascent video game streaming service is getting a new name.

The business technology giant said Thursday that its Beam streaming service would now be called Mixer. The streaming service lets people broadcast their video game sessions via Microsoft’s Xbox gaming consoles or Windows 10-powered personal computers.

It’s not an earth-shattering decision considering the service has only existed for a little over a year. Microsoft ( msft ) inherited the streaming service when it bought the startup Beam Interactive in August for an undisclosed amount. At that time, the service was still being tested and was not widely available to the general public.

The service’s new name “represents what we love most about the service….how it brings people together,” wrote Microsoft Mixer engineering lead and Beam cofounder Matt Salsamendi in a blog post. Salsamendi pitched the streaming service as faster than competing video game streaming services, which he did not name.

“In other words, Mixer is livestreaming that’s actually LIVE, compared to the 10-20 second latency you typically get on other platforms,” Salsamendi wrote.

Competing video game services like Amazon’s ( amzn ) Twitch and Google’s ( goog ) YouTube for gaming section have been operating much longer than Beam/Mixer, each with millions of users. It’s unclear if Microsoft’s Mixer service would operate without as many delays or hiccups if it gains as many users as the other services.