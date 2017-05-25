Leadership
There’s a GoFundMe Campaign to Buy New Glasses for the Reporter Who Got Body-Slammed

Madeline Farber
4:21 PM ET

The reporter who was allegedly "body-slammed" by the Republican candidate in Montana's special congressional election can take comfort: His supporters have raised enough money to buy a new pair of glasses to replace the ones that broke in the altercation.

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian US, said he was thrown to the floor by Greg Gianforte on Wednesday evening when he tried to ask the candidate about the Republican health care repeal bill. Jacobs' account has been bolstered by audio posted online by the Guardian, and by multiple eyewitnesses, including a Fox News reporter. Gianforte's campaign blamed Jacobs for being aggressive in his questioning, but local authorities charged Gianforte with a misdemeanor, House Speaker Paul Ryan urged him to apologize, and the alleged assault brought renewed attention to Thursday's closely watched election to fill Montana's at-large congressional seat.

Jacobs said Gianforte also broke his glasses. And now a GoFundMe campaign has raised enough money for him to buy new ones. "During this outrageous attack, Mr. Jacobs' glasses were broken," a statement on the fundraising page says. "Let's help him get a new pair."

The campaign surpassed its $1,500 goal in a matter of hours, and was at $1,550 as of late Thursday afternoon. All donations going forward will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the campaign's organizer said.

