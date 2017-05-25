On Point

NASCAR’s diversity program is paying off

Auto racing remains a primarily white, male sport, but 23-year-old Brehanna Daniels has become a proud part of what some hope will be a new era. She’s a recent graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, an initiative that has produced three professional minority male drivers , and eleven professional female pit-crew members. Daniels is on track to become the first African-American female pit crew member in NASCAR history. Daniels was recruited for the gig because she's more athlete than car hound. It was the context shift the program needed to succeed. “The audition was designed to simulate the physical demands of working in the pit, where speed, agility, strength, and footwork are all necessary to perform, be it as a tire changer or carrier, jack man or gas man,” explains writers John Florio and Ouisie Shapiro. But student-athletes, already a non-traditional talent pool for NASCAR, also bring other skills to bear. "We liked the fact that she had a leadership role as a point guard on the basketball team,” said the athletic director for the program. “She just fit the template."

Vice

Ivanka Trump’s new interest in trafficking may be problematic

Trump kicked-off her new interest in “modern slavery” with a May 17th meeting of experts at the White House, declaring human trafficking “a major priority for the administration.” But Melissa Gira Grant has some concerns about who was in the room and what that may mean for the initiative. Among the attendees were government contractors and law enforcement lobbyists, evangelical brothel-raiders who have come under fire for targeting non-trafficked sex workers, and Koch-related insiders. Who were not in the room, says Grant, were the true experts, many of whom had been victims of trafficking and have been fighting to get a seat at the table for years. “Trump's anti-trafficking braintrust represents a certain credentialed mix, one with considerable overlaps in organizational membership, and between IJM and Polaris alone, a group that has already garnered millions of dollars in federal funds,” she explains. “Whether or not the first daughter knows any of this tangled history, or if she had been briefed on these current fights over funding, these are the anti-trafficking groups she and the White House tapped as experts.”

Pacific Standard

Very little diversity seen in the latest crop of scripted series coming in 2018

According to a new analysis by Variety, the next season of scripted television is dominated by white men in front of and behind the camera. Out of the 39 shows ordered by the “Big Five” broadcasters, only 20% of lead actors are Hispanic or non-white, and only 35% were women. The showrunners are also skewing white and male, with only 10% non-white or Hispanic and 29% women. “It’s not a very encouraging analysis,” said Darnell Hunt , director of UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies told Variety. Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you, Netflix.

Variety

The credit scores of red and blue states show a clear economic divide

The residents of the U.S. states who voted for Donald Trump had credit scores nearly twenty points lower than those who voted for Hillary Clinton, reports MarketWatch. An analysis of Experian’s “ Premier Aggregated Credit Statistics ” tool, which makes it possible to get aggregate credit data by zip code, shows the divide. With the exception of Wisconsin, swing states that voted for Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2016 all saw a decline in credit scores. Other researchers point to similar data that shows the residents in the southern states of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana typically have lower credit scores than their northern counterparts. “At the same time, credit health in states like Minnesota and North Dakota has exhibited resilience in the face of economic downturn,” says personal finance site Value-Penguin. Credit scores can be an indicator of economic distress, an overreliance on credit for living expenses, and an inability to borrow for the future.

Marketwatch

Opinion: SCOTUS may have just given voting rights advocates a gift

According to Richard L. Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California at Irvine, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two North Carolina congressional districts as unconstitutional “racial gerrymanders” is an important development for voting rights. “A racial gerrymander exists when race — not other criteria, such as adherence to city and county boundaries, or efforts to protect a particular political party — is the ‘predominant factor’ in how a legislature draws lines,” explains Hasen. The Supreme Court has so far failed to strike down gerrymanders drawn only for partisan purposes. But Justice Elena Kagen explained in the ruling that for the purposes of drawing congressional districts, race and party are not necessarily separate categories. From her notes: “the sorting of voters on the grounds of their race remains suspect even if race is meant to function as a proxy for other (including political) characteristics.” Says Hasen,“Kagan’s approach should allow voting rights plaintiffs to bring more successful racial gerrymandering claims.”

Washington Post