When most people think of a successful company, the first word that comes to mind probably isn't "nice"—unless you're in Chicago. The Windy City offices of the companies on this list combine the pursuit of excellence and high returns, with a healthy emphasis on open communication, making workers feel valued, and that certain Midwestern je ne sais quoi. Fortune partner Great Place to Work delved into the data, sifting through feedback from thousands of employees, to find the 50 companies (25 large and 25 small or medium-sized) that Chicagoans love working for the most.

Large Companies:

Stephen J. Serio

1. Hyatt Hotels

Employees say: "The thing that makes Hyatt such a great place to work is the constant opportunity for growth. Knowing that there is always a support team in your corner mentoring and guiding you in the right direction gives you the confidence to set a goal, work towards that goal, and ultimately achieve that goal."

"Hyatt is the most caring company I have ever worked for. Management makes sure everyone feels welcome and makes everyone know how important the job each person has is. Everyone is treated fairly. When you work for Hyatt, you are not only become part of a team, you become a family member."

U.S. Employees: 41,284

Global Revenue: $4.33 billion

Industry: Hospitality

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 155

Courtesy of Ultimate Software

2. Ultimate Software

Employees say: "The most unique thing about Ultimate Software is the genuine respect and caring for individuals, no matter their ethnicity or background. There is a pervasive sense of inclusion, warmth, and sharing. Our culture of trust and acceptance was built over many years of demonstrated acts of caring for others. The primary motivating force has always been our unique CEO, Scott Scherr, who shares his values and beliefs every time he talks with our employees and every time he makes a decision."

"There are not enough words to describe everything that sets this company apart. Ultimate Software truly reflects the culture of the company leaders. We are people-oriented, supportive of employees and customers, and engaged in and committed to offering the very best product we can deliver. Our company is like a family. This culture is reinforced through team-building and culture-promoting events and through examples set by leadership."

U.S. Employees: 3,126

Global Revenue: $618 million

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Weston, Fla.

Number of Locations: 23

Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

3. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Employees say: "Kimpton is without a doubt the most fun place I have ever worked! Before I became a manager, and even more so now, I was able to creatively express myself through ideas to wow our guests and give them a unique experience when staying with us. I've never had that sort of freedom before and it’s truly wonderful how much support we receive in doing stuff like this for the company."

"Not only is the company open and welcoming to all, we are encouraged to be ourselves and to let that shine through with our guests and coworkers. This is encouraged more here than at other hotel companies I have worked for, where scripts and policies guide you on how to act. Kimpton encourages the opposite and we benefit by creating great personal connections with our guests. This results is a excellent service and a comforting and caring environment to work in."

U.S. Employees: 8,142

Industry: Hospitality

HQ location: San Francisco

Number of Locations: 116

Courtesy of Edward Jones

4. Edward Jones

Employees say: "So many things make Edward Jones a great place to work. People treat each other with dignity and respect. Results are achieved through collaboration—it is a ‘winners without losers’ culture. I feel like I truly make a difference in my work, and I love what I do. And I get to do it working with people that I truly respect and like."

"I love how we are really a team. When my boss talks about successes or failures, it is always ‘our’ successes or failures. We all celebrate each others’ victories and commiserate when we make a mistake."

U.S. Employees: 39,907

Global Revenue: $6.7 billion

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: St. Louis

Courtesy of Crowe Horwath

5. Crowe Horwath

Employees say: "Crowe is a great place to work because as a firm they strongly support caring about one another not only as peers, but as friends. Many firm-wide activities are organized in order to bond with one another, such as picnics, philanthropic events, dinners, and hikes. The feeling of ‘making our family proud’ is very present in the way we conduct work, which creates exceptional work."

"Crowe recognizes that I can be my best if I bring my full self to my job. The firm trusts me to work remotely and dress according to the day ahead (jeans are permitted every day). This is a huge shift for a public accounting firm. The policy frees me to better balance my work and personal obligations (including caring for a two-year-old and having a mother with a terminal illness). Crowe gives me the latitude to do my job and I, in turn, am more than willing to be flexible and go the extra mile to meet our clients’ demands."

U.S. Employees: 3,164

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 32

Courtesy of AbbVie

Employees say: "There is a shared desire to be the best at everything we do. All employees are empowered to drive change for the better."

"AbbVie goes to great lengths to share with us patient experiences and testimonials of the drugs patients used that benefitted them. It is encouraging and rewarding to know that the work I do is making a difference in so many lives."

U.S. Employees: 12,924

Global Revenue: $25.6 billion

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

HQ location: North Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 24

Kevin Yang—You Kai Creations

7. MOD Pizza

Employees say: "MOD is truly focused on building a different kind of business—one that focuses on our people as much as on our business success. Our leaders believe that these two things can and should go hand-in-hand. We are still a young company, but are constantly making an effort to make this a better place to work for everyone. It is clear that the goal is to keep people around as long as possible."

"This is the best job I've ever had. I can come to work and be myself and have a great time. I love making people happy and making my fellow employees feel comfortable at work. Everyone who I've ever had the pleasure of working with at MOD has always said something similar. We're all one big happy family!"

U.S. Employees: 3,198

Global Revenue: $65 million

Industry: Retail

HQ location: Bellevue, Wash.

Number of Locations: 152

Employees say: "The culture is such that associates work together to better one another. I see countless examples where people are learning from one another as the company becomes more technically fluent with things like mobile, APIs, and the cloud. Training among peers is as common as training externally. People take the time to coach one another and make sure the larger group is moving forward."

"The best thing about working for Capital One is the tremendous amount of trust between leaders and individual contributors. Even as a relatively inexperienced member of the workforce, I have been given ownership over critical and delicate portions of our business. Every day, I feel empowered both to make significant decisions on my own and to seek help from my peers and leadership. I am also trusted to manage my time however I see fit. As long as my work gets done, I feel free to take vacation, leave early for an appointment, or work from home for any reason. The overall amount of ownership I feel over every aspect of my work makes my job very fulfilling, and that is all I could ask for from my employer."

U.S. Employees: 40,407

Global Revenue: $23 billion

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: McLean, Va.

Number of Locations: 840

Courtesy of Slalom

9. Slalom

Employees say: "There's an energy and passion for Slalom that's contagious. Everyone believes that what they're doing is making a difference, employees believe in each other, and everyone is so friendly and willing to help each other out."

"I've never been in an environment that felt so much like family as I have since I have been with Slalom. I'll never forget coming in for an interview when just about every person that passed me in the hall asked how I was doing and if there was anything they could do to help. It is something that has stuck with me the whole time I've been here."

U.S. Employees: 3,890

Global Revenue: $707 million

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Seattle

Number of Locations: 24

Courtesy of Salesforce

Employees say: "There's a spirit of being genuine, inclusive, caring, and compassionate, as well as enjoying a healthy dose of fun and treating those around you like family. There is an outlook that emphasizes the importance of interacting kindly and honestly with those around us. This spirit is what Salesforce is all about."

"I have never worked somewhere that has invested as much as this company has in developing me as a resource. In addition, they are truly committed to making a difference in the communities that the employees live and work in by providing time off and other incentives to give back."

U.S. Employees: 14,410

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: San Francisco

Number of Locations: 59

11. RSM US

Employees say: "The partners really take mentoring to the level where it is truly open across business lines. They will go out of their way to assist you to become successful and offer helpful advice. I was even provided an executive coach as a manager, something most corporations would not invest in. That shows how committed they are to their staff."

"I feel like my contributions matter and that I am an important cog in the wheel. At many other firms I felt like a number, but here I feel like I am part of a close-knit family."

U.S. Employees: 9,139

Global Revenue: $4.6 billion

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 86

12. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause

Employees say: "I have worked at other places but have never experienced a place that has such a welcoming, appreciative, and supportive culture as Baker Tilly. The pervasiveness of this supportive attitude across the office is quite remarkable, in my opinion. There is an openness and approachability from the top executives down to entry-level positions that is unique. Any new hire or entry-level employee can walk into a partner's office without an appointment and feel welcome."

"It is unusual for a company with the breadth of talent and experience to not have an ego that interferes with innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Everyone's ideas are welcomed and evaluated on their own merits."

U.S. Employees: 2,670

Global Revenue: $478 million

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Courtesy of Workday

13. Workday

Employees say: "I love Workday because the company firmly believes that there is so much more to life than just work. This is reflected in our company's core values and is demonstrated by our leadership on a daily basis. Yes, the company works very hard to produce the best product on the market and to provide the best customer service. But I really do appreciate how Workday strives to provide an environment that encourages people to have a healthy work-life balance and to enjoy life beyond work itself."

"The employees here are absolutely A++. Honesty and ethical behavior is felt and promoted here. I've worked at other places that promoted these ideals to the outside world, but then encouraged backstabbing and relentless competition internally to get results. This company is truly different. I have never once reached out to someone for help and not gotten an immediate affirmative response. It's really remarkable."

U.S. Employees: 4,557

Global Revenue: $1.16 billion

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Pleasanton, Calif.

Courtesy of SAP America

14. SAP America

Employees say: "I believe that most SAP employees take ownership for their work more so than I've seen at other companies. There is a degree of responsibility and personal commitment that is unusual here, and it's a factor in SAP's success."

"I have the chance to work with and learn from people all over the world. This experience has enriched me in so many ways and, in my eyes, made me a better person."

U.S. Employees: 13,548

Global Revenue: $23 billion

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Newtown Square, Pa.

Number of Locations: 58

Courtesy of PricewaterhouseCoopers

15. PricewaterhouseCoopers

Employees say: "PwC is a diverse group of individuals, brought together by a common purpose, that are working together to achieve great things. It is this environment that makes PwC a great place to work day in and day out."

"This is a great place to work because of the people. The people who work here are dedicated, friendly, and smart. I look forward to coming into work every day, even during busy season! They also make me want to work harder and strive for success."

U.S. Employees: 45,428

Global Revenue: $35 billion

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York City

Number of Locations: 93

Andrew Collings

16. KPMG

Employees say: "The clients are world-class, the work is challenging, and the people are the smartest I have ever met. Everyone is engaged in making a difference in the communities in which we live and work."

"KPMG is a great place to work because the culture cultivates an atmosphere of teamwork. We all want to see each other succeed. There is a sense of family. That is so important because we spend so much time here."

U.S. Employees: 30,662

Global Revenue: $24 billion

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York City

Number of Locations: 92

Tao Zhang/Lenswork Studio

17. Astellas

Employees say: "As a sales professional in pharma, there is always a ton of emphasis on compliance. I always feel that Astellas wants me to be ethical above all else. There is a joy that comes with always striving to do what is right."

"Astellas is a very culturally unique company. The philosophy is to give the employees what they need and want. If there is something, like a process, that an employee feels could be better, they are given the autonomy to change it and make a difference. We are an ever-changing industry and Astellas gives us the ability to adapt and change with it. It is very refreshing!"

U.S. Employees: 2,589

Global Revenue: $12 billion

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

HQ location: Northbrook, Ill.

Number of Locations: 4

Courtesy of Nielsen

18. Nielsen

Employees say: "It's fantastic to work in a place where you can show up and be yourself. You don't have to separate your personal and work life if you so choose. Either way, people here are accepted for who they are and what they contribute."

"We have smart, professional people who are passionate about what they do and what they can deliver to our clients. I love that we are always striving to be not only stronger financially, but also better in how we engage with our people and offer development opportunities."

U.S. Employees: 10,201

Global Revenue: $6.17 billion

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York City

Number of Locations: 44

Courtesy of Transwestern

19. Transwestern

Employees say: "The founders and upper management have created a culture of inclusion and empowerment that encourages each team member to give their best. The culture supports an environment where everyone can excel personally, as well as professionally."

"We all feel like we are meaningful contributors that work as a team. Attitudes are positive and encouraging here. We have a clear road map of where we want to go. We all subscribe to a mantra of continuous improvement that has us always pushing the envelope to be better at what we do. There is a strong framework of discipline, but within that framework, we have the freedom to try new things and create better ways of doing things."

U.S. Employees: 2,050

Global Revenue: $233 million

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

HQ location: Houston

Number of Locations: 316

Courtesy of TEKsystems

20. TEKsystems

Employees say: "Since working for TEKsystems, I don't dread going into work in the morning and I’m not counting down the minutes until 5 p.m. rolls around. The environment is what makes this company so unique. You won’t find the bonds that everyone has with one another at any other company."

"Our company culture is definitely something special about TEKsystems. I work with people I would love to hang out with outside of the office. People are constantly pushing you in a positive way and keeping you striving toward success. They help you set attainable, yet challenging goals. And the level of open communication we have here is really valuable to me."

U.S. Employees: 5,469

Global Revenue: $3.83 billion

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Hanover, Md.

Number of Locations: 141

Courtesy of Deloitte

21. Deloitte

Employees say: "The smartest people I've ever met in my career work here. They have so much experience and so much know how. I never feel unable to find the answer I'm seeking."

"The breadth and depth of opportunities are vast at Deloitte. There are so many functions, industries, and services available to explore and pursue. The constant variety of work is rewarding and stimulating."

U.S. Employees: 53,381

Global Revenue: $17.5 billion

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York City

Number of Locations: 106

Courtesy of Dropbox

22. Dropbox

Employees say: "There is a collaborative nature between groups. I've worked at several larger companies where groups were territorial about their areas of ownership. One of Dropbox's core values is ‘we, not I,’ and people really take this seriously. People go out of their way to help others succeed in their jobs, even when there's no personal incentive to do so."

"The flat hierarchy and open culture from the top down is really what drew me to Dropbox. There is transparency within the company and we are often encouraged to ask tough questions."

U.S. Employees: 1,286

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: San Francisco

Number of Locations: 7

Courtesy of Mars, Incorporated

23. Mars

Employees say: "We do not answer to stockholders—we are driven by our purpose and our mission. The company invests heavily in our ongoing development, making personal improvement an integral part of our jobs. I am always excited to share my career journey with customers and individuals outside of our organization because I have never worked for a company that makes me excited to get up every single day."

U.S. Employees: 13,193

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

HQ location: McLean, Va.

Number of Locations: 73

Courtesy of Perkins Coie

24. Perkins Coie

Employees say: "The people at the company are typically incredibly nice, personable, smart, and humble, all while avoiding having big egos. The company works very hard at not hiring jerks, so the working environment is very cordial, positive, and constructive."

"When I interviewed here more than 35 years ago, I noticed a marked difference from other firms where I interviewed. There was an openness, a human connection, and a friendly atmosphere that struck me immediately. My long career here has confirmed that those feelings were correct."

U.S. Employees: 2,180

Global Revenue: $749 million

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Seattle

Number of Locations: 16

Courtesy of Ernst & Young

25. Ernst & Young

Employees say: "I have never heard of a company that values its employees more than EY does. It truly promotes, and follows through with, a work-life balance for employees. With the addition of increased paid parental leave and fertility resources, EY is not afraid of walking the walk. I trust that EY will do the right things by their employees. That is something many cannot say of their company. I am unbelievably proud and grateful to work at EY."

"The culture is very unique. There is a sense of belonging, investment, and truly caring about people that I see permeate the firm. Leadership strives to do the right thing, communicate, and grow our business in a thoughtful way that yields strong results. People are given responsibility at much earlier levels in their careers, allowing them to develop faster."

U.S. Employees: 39,230

Global Revenue: $28.7 billion

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York City

Number of Locations: 82

Small & Medium-Size Companies:

Courtesy of FONA International

1. FONA International

Employees say: "FONA is an open, honest, and employee-centric company that makes people feel genuinely welcome. Smiling, laughing, and having fun is balanced by working and playing hard with a contagious 'can-do' attitude. It makes FONA a really enjoyable place to work."

"There is the understanding at FONA that anyone can contribute to making us better. Anyone willing and able to rise to a challenge, regardless of position, age, or gender, will be supported, recognized, cheered, and rewarded. It's a great place to be!"

U.S. Employees: 211

Global Revenue: $76 million

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

HQ location: Geneva, Ill.

Number of Locations: 1

Jason Kraynek

2. Horizon Pharma

Employees say: "I feel that management gives everyone the opportunity to take their career here to the next level."

"Horizon seeks to create a positive work environment that encourages employees to do their best. It allows for candid feedback, promotes innovative thinking, tolerates honest mistakes, and provides a unique and competitively healthy environment for doing good work."

U.S. Employees: 892

Global Revenue: $757 million

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

HQ location: Lake Forest, Ill.

Number of Locations: 3

Courtesy of Radio Flyer

3. Radio Flyer

Employees say: "I truly believe this is a unique place to work because everyone’s opinions, actions, ideas, and work matters. This is evident in our collaboration on goals, during company meetings, and in the work that we do together. Everyone here is a meaningful part of the team!"

"The people here are what make it such a great place to work. Everyone is incredibly welcoming and willing to go the extra mile to get things done. I never feel like I am burdening someone with a question or request because everyone is willing to help out or do whatever it takes to contribute to the company's success."

U.S. Employees: 74

Industry: Other

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 1

Courtesy of Point B

4. Point B

Employees say: "At Point B, you are truly in control of your career path. Obviously you are required to do your job, but the company will support you however you want to grow and even what consulting projects you want to work on. What I think is most unique is that at Point B, the only thing holding you back from advancing is your own ability and openness to taking the career path you want."

"The level of inclusiveness is outstanding. Being 100% employee-owned drives individual ownership and stewardship. What sets Point B apart is our sense of community. People want to be part of something bigger than themselves and to build something together. We have that here."

U.S. Employees: 651

Global Revenue: $156 million

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Seattle

Number of Locations: 10

Courtesy of Assurance

5. Assurance

Employees say: "There is a real sense of community even though the company is so large. Everyone makes an effort to get to know people from different departments, which is made easier with all of the events Assurance holds for us. Assurance is also great at showing how much it really appreciates its employees."

"This company is very unique in how it's dedicated to its employees, clients, and the community. They believe in transparency, togetherness, and promoting a healthy sense of well-being for all, both physically and mentally. You are held accountable and treated with respect. The benefits are exceptional and allow for an amazing work-life balance. Many events are held in honor and appreciation for employees. It's truly for the most spectacular organization I have set foot in!"

U.S. Employees: 437

Global Revenue: $88 million

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Schaumburg, Ill.

Number of Locations: 3

Courtesy of Alliant Credit Union

6. Alliant Credit Union

Employees say: "The company's focus on having people learn to utilize their key strengths, as well as the strengths of their co-workers, as opposed to also trying to improve weaknesses, is a very unique and innovative approach."

"The company's culture is one in which individuals are valued as people and for the talent they bring to the company. You are respected and not treated like you need someone to tell you what to do."

U.S. Employees: 425

Global Revenue: $232 million

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Rolling Meadows, Ill.

Number of Locations: 14

Alex Garcia

7. West Monroe Partners

Employees say: "The quality and the energy of the employees that work here make this a great place to work. In two years I have not yet worked with anyone who isn't enthusiastic, hard-working, intelligent, and fun."

"Our organization is passionate about building the next generation of leaders, and along with that passion and commitment comes investment in time, dollars, and effort around our culture. We have formal training programs, informal job shadowing, and our Chiefs program (where anyone can raise their hand to be a Chief 'X' Officer). The commitment to mentorship accelerates the growth of our people here compared to anywhere else."

U.S. Employees: 670

Global Revenue: $127 million

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 11

Erick Gibson

8. Collaborative Solutions

Employees say: "Collaborative Solutions' level of trust in their employees is astounding. It starts with our great recruiters bringing the right people on board. The trust and autonomy we inherit from every level in the organization allows us to fearlessly work, make mistakes, and grow professionally. Our support system is truly unique starting with the transparency and openness throughout the organization."

"The work-life balance at Collaborative Solutions is great! People do not feel pressured to stay longer hours than expected as long as they get their work done. There is a lot of trust between all employees here that I think is unique to our company."

U.S. Employees: 391

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Reston, Va.

Number of Locations: 6

Courtesy of Yext

9. Yext

Employees say: "Management is so encouraging and supportive. They're always happy to help and train staff, which is absolutely something I appreciate."

"Everyone cares about their coworkers individually. It's really great coming to work every day and feeling like I'm surrounded by friends who care about me and the success of the team."

U.S. Employees: 506

Global Revenue: $89 million

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: New York City

Number of Locations: 3

Courtesy of Retrofit

10. Retrofit

Employees say: "I have great peers who are fully invested in the mission of this organization. The people are genuine and will always tell you what is on their mind. They take on every challenge and will not give up until the finish line."

"When looking for a new job, I was eager to find a company that aligned with my need to provide a product that betters the world, and that is passionate about doing so. And I don't mean the kind of passion that lasts a few years and is based on the need to make money. I mean the kind of passion that is in our core and is based on the desire to really help people and make the world a better place. I wanted to be at a company where the care is palpable and people are nice. It makes the product better, and it encourages a happy and unified culture. If I'm going to spend over 10 hours a day creating a product with a group of people, I'd better love it. And I truly do love it here more than any other job I've had."

U.S. Employees: 46

Industry: Health Care

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Courtesy of TruQua Enterprises

11. TruQua Enterprises

Employees say: "The founders are genuinely dedicated to their employees and to making this company a great place to work for everyone. They treat employees as valued individuals and try to support everyone in not just their career goals, but their personal goals as well."

"TruQua has been a fantastic place to work. I've worked at other organizations where I felt like I was just going through the motions. At TruQua, I feel like I'm always growing, being given new opportunities, and being recognized and appreciated for the work that I do."

U.S. Employees: 48

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

12. Burwood Group

Employees say: "There is a real desire to value people and communicate that everyone's hard work will benefit not only them individually, but also the company."

"Burwood is a 20-year-old company that has the brightness, intelligence, and energy of a startup. It has a great company culture that fosters a great team and family environment. We are focused on doing great things for our customers, our employees, and the community. It is a wonderful place to work every day."

U.S. Employees: 165

Global Revenue: $98.9 million

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 5

Photograph by Andrew Scott

13. BlackLine

Employees say: "The CEO genuinely cares for the employees. Even with over 500 employees, she has vowed to remember everyone's name. She also instills a family-oriented and teamwork-based culture from the top down."

"We have the best, most visionary management I've ever experienced in my career. We have a product that everyone is excited about and we all do our best to achieve success. The great people here make all the difference. It's a happy place that I look forward to being at every day."

U.S. Employees: 491

Global Revenue: $83.6 million

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Los Angeles

Number of Locations: 4

Courtesy of Katalyst Technologies

14. Katalyst Technologies

Employees say: "At Katalyst, there is respect, integrity, trust, loyalty, and a vision to make the world a better place."

"You are given the freedom to grow and explore. You can bring your ideas and thoughts to the table and they are always encouraged. If you are willing to work hard and be efficient, you will go far."

U.S. Employees: 214

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Evanston, Ill.

Number of Locations: 3

Courtesy of Integrated Project Management

15. Integrated Project Management

Employees say: "There is a true family feeling at the company. New hires are welcomed with open arms and even receive hugs from the CEO on their first day."

"IPM is an open and honest company that genuinely considers its employees to be its most valuable asset. The transparency of information is very important and valued by all. IPM shares financial data on a monthly basis, either via regional or quarterly corporate meetings. Employees have the opportunity to ask questions and responses are provided in a timely manner."

U.S. Employees: 140

Global Revenue: $29 million

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Burr Ridge, Ill.

Number of Locations: 7

16. CyberArk

Employees say: "The culture is amazing. Where else would you hear a CEO say that they want their employees to be proud, but humble? I'm so glad that I'm able to bring my value system into work and make it part of who I am in the office and not just at home."

"The company culture is very unique. Management takes an 'all hands on deck' approach and isn't afraid to get their hands dirty. You do not feel a separation between executives, management, and individual contributors. It is truly a team approach where everyone is working towards a common goal—the company's success."

U.S. Employees: 322

Global Revenue: $216 million

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Newton, Mass.

Number of Locations: 1

Courtesy of Amobee

17. Amobee

Employees say: "Right off the bat, from day one, I felt super welcome and excited to be here. The sense of community here is amazing. A lot of companies talk about core values or community, but Amobee lives and breathes it. Every day brings new and exciting challenges and experiences."

"There's a ton of autonomy. I love the ability to solve problems how I'd like to without being micromanaged. Additionally, the group of people that have been hired here are the best part. It really does feel like a family and everyone genuinely cares about one another."

U.S. Employees: 335

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

HQ location: Foster City, Calif.

Number of Locations: 12

Courtesy of PURE Insurance

18. PURE Insurance

Employees say: "The executive management team is passionate, driven, empowering, and compassionate. They are very approachable and open to new ideas and looking for ways to give people the tools they need, including responsibility and authority. We come to work every day because we believe in their vision and believe we are making a difference."

"I am so proud to work in a place that promotes and exudes positivity. This company takes its time to make sure not only the customers are happy, but the employees are as well. Not many companies do this. I feel lucky to be a part of such a wonderful, caring organization that takes pride in both its business and its employees."

U.S. Employees: 422

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Whiteplains, N.Y.

Number of Locations: 9

Courtesy of UpRight Law

19. UpRight Law

Employees say: "We have the ability to change people's lives in an immediate and meaningful way while we make a fair wage. We have a management team that is passionate about the corporate mission. We are helping underserved populations access the justice system and helping to solve a cultural problem."

"Regardless of how much we grow, we still keep all our traditions the same. We hold monthly all-company meetings and still gather in the kitchen to hear the state of the business, discuss our company goals, recognize employees for various awards and great performance, and hear client testimonials regarding how we've helped them. It's great to see the little things continue to be a part of our culture. It makes this a great place to work."

U.S. Employees: 148

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 1

Courtesy of Goldberg Segalla

20. Goldberg Segalla

Employees say: "Few law firms have a well-defined culture, and even fewer firms have a culture that is humanistic, doggedly fair, and yet successfully entrepreneurial. Goldberg Segalla is a rare bird in this regard."

"The Goldberg Segalla community emits an energy that is electrifying. One component of the energy is an inspiration to strive for excellence in all aspects of our lives, both inside and outside of the office. I can personally attest that this has made me a much better person."

U.S. Employees: 650

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Buffalo, N.Y.

Number of Locations: 18

21. Haribo of America

Employees say: "This organization really feels like a family. I feel confident that if I make a mistake it will be forgiven and corrected with understanding. I am proud to work here and to brag that this is my job."

"There really is a family environment at Haribo, unlike other companies I've worked for. We all feel like we are building the company of the future. It is exciting to be a part of something this big."

U.S. Employees: 53

Global Revenue: $130 million

Industry: Other

HQ location: Rosemont, Ill.

Number of Locations: 2

22. Frontline Performance Group

Employees say: "There is a genuine sense of care that permeates the company, from the CEO down through all levels of leadership. Everyone's voice can have a direct impact on the company culture and direction."

"The trust that they give us is unmatched by any company I have worked for. I truly believe they hire the right people so that we can use our talents to build up the company and our clients. They don't hire you to change who you are."

U.S. Employees: 113

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Winter Park, Fla.

Number of Locations: 52

Courtesy of Service Express

23. Service Express

Employees say: "This is the first company I have been a part of whose main focus is the personal and professional wellbeing of all its staff. It is a unique environment where the majority of employees are encouraged to grow in all aspects of their lives, all while management helps them achieve their goals."

"The opportunity and encouragement make this a great place to work. Service Express knows that we make mistakes and we celebrate the lessons learned from each of them."

U.S. Employees: 330

Global Revenue: $70 million

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Grand Rapids, Mich.

Number of Locations: 37

Courtesy of Room & Board

24. Room & Board

Employees say: "I have never been told ‘no,’ I can't implement an idea if I can prove that it has merit and that I can execute it. The company embraces risk-taking on a personal level and the value of learning from mistakes."

"Everyone at Room & Board is truly passionate about design. This fosters an environment where great ideas are free-flowing, which in turn helps us all to better serve our clients. In addition, leadership encourages and offers opportunities for each individual to use their unique talents to contribute to the team as a whole."

U.S. Employees: 859

Global Revenue: $399 million

Industry: Retail

HQ location: Golden Valley, Minn.

Number of Locations: 25

Steve Hall

25. Next College Student Athlete

Employees say: "We have a truly special mission where we make a difference in kids' lives and help folks on a daily basis. This intersects with talking sports all day, working as part of a sports-minded and passionate team, and growing a dynamic business. It's pretty amazing."

"Next College Student Athlete is a unique blend of a great product, service-first attitude, desire to constantly improve, and willingness to consider multiple viewpoints."

U.S. Employees: 565

Industry: Education & Training

HQ location: Chicago, Ill.

Number of Locations: 2

