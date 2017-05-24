Tech
Search
StarbucksHow Starbucks Won Over Its Employees’ Parents in China
Starbucks Corp. Chairman Howard Schultz Speaks At The Economic Club Of New York
Most Powerful WomenFemale CEOs Are Out-Earning Their Male Counterparts
Ginni Rometty Visits Fox Business Network
trumpcareBudget Office: 23 Million People Would Lose Insurance Under New Health Care Law
US-POLITICS-BUDGET
FordWhy Wall Street Is Betting on Ford’s New CEO
US-VOTE-REACTION
A New York Post is seen in a kiosk following Donald Trump's presidential win November 9, 2016. Political novice and former reality TV star Donald Trump has defeated Hillary Clinton to take the US presidency, stunning America and the world in an explosive upset fueled by a wave of grassroots anger. The Republican mogul immediately pledged to unite a nation deeply divided after the bitterest election in recent memory, vowing to be a "president for all Americans." / AFP / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images) BRYAN R. SMITH AFP/Getty Images
Media

People Distrust the Media in General, but Trust the Media They Like

Mathew Ingram
6:07 PM ET

Studies have shown that the public's trust in the media is not only extremely low, but falling. A new report , however, suggests that people's responses to surveys about the media vary widely depending on how the questions are phrased.

The findings appear to show that public attitudes about the media are "more complex and nuanced than many traditional studies indicate," according to the American Press Institute, which conducted the study as part of a collaborative effort with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

In particular, people's answers changed depending on whether the question was about their perception of the media in general or the media that they used most often—which in most cases consisted of fairly mainstream outlets.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

When people were asked whether the media, generally, was "very accurate," only 17% said that they agreed with the statement. But when respondents were asked about the media sources that they rely on most, twice as many—34%—said they believed they were very accurate.

In a similar way, only 22% of people said that the news media, in general, cares about the people it reports on. But more than 35% of those surveyed said that the outlets they rely on care.

Interestingly enough, the study showed that divisions between Republican voters and Democratic voters when it comes to trust in the media virtually disappear when the question refers to media sources that the respondents rely on most.

While only 8% of Republicans said that the news media was generally "very accurate," 40% of Republican voters said the media sources they use most were accurate, roughly the same as the number of Democrats who agreed with that statement.

Many recent studies have highlighted an ideological divide when it comes to trust in the media. A report from public relations firm Edelman called The Trust Barometer, for example, found that only 15% of Trump voters said they trusted the media to do what was right, compared with 51% of Clinton voters who agreed with the same statement.

According to the American Press Institute, the findings from its study suggest that the issue of trust in the media "is more complicated than some may think."

In particular, the API says the research shows that the idea of Americans somehow retreating from news, or being separated into their ideological corners "oversimplifies what is occurring." However, the Institute did note that trust in the media among those under 40 does appear to be declining, regardless of ideology.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE