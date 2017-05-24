Amazon’s New York Bookstore Is Still Basically an Internet Shop

Amazon is going back to the basics.

The company that started 23 years ago as a online book seller will open its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in New York City at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The new outpost, in just off Columbus Circle in Manhattan, gives Amazon a total of seven such locations, CNBC reports. Amazon Books in New York City will stock about 3,000 titles.

But despite being a brick and mortar shop, Amazon has not forgotten its Internet roots. Under each title, store associates have placed the book's total number of online reviews as well as its star rating. All of the books being sold have at least a four star rating online.

Meanwhile, Amazon's shareholder meeting, as with those of many other public companies, has turned into a platform for political grievances in the Donald Trump era. On Tuesday, conservative shareholders quizzed CEO Jeff Bezos on his opposition to Trump's immigration stance. The same group of shareholders also opposed Starbucks in March over the coffee chain's "anti-Trump" agenda .