NordstromTaskRabbit’s CEO Joins Nordstrom’s Board
Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit
Most Powerful Women3 Things Women Should Look For in a New Company
Most Powerful Women5 Things Every Woman Should Know About Trump’s Budget
President Trump's Budget Request For Fiscal 2018 Is Released
FashionYou Won’t Be Able to Unsee These $425 Detachable Jeans
opening-ceremony
PayPal
Photograph by Getty Images
PayPal

PayPal Sued Pandora Over Logo Similarity

Leena Rao
1:01 PM ET

Payments giant PayPal sued beleaguered music streaming company Pandora Media over alleged similarities in the two technology companies' logos.

According to a lawsuit filed last week, PayPal alleges that Pandora's blue "P" logo is "unlawfully similar" to that of PayPal's.

Pandora unveiled a new and softer logo in late 2016. PayPal said that after the new branding was released, many consumers were noticeably confused. In the suit, PayPal cites a number of Tweets in which users are confused by the similarities of the two logos.

Both logos are blue and use the letter "P" as the centralized part of the lego. "It was against this backdrop that Pandora deserted its longstanding logo and latched itself onto the increasingly popular PayPal logo as part of its efforts to catch up to its competition," the lawsuit reads.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

PayPal (“pypl”) asserted that Pandora (“p”) was having serious problems with its business when it launched the new logo and has "no obvious path to profitability," amid competition from others in the streaming music world such as Spotify and Apple Music. The payments company then alleges that Pandora "latched" itself onto the success of PayPal but copying its logo.

Pandora has lost 75% of its market value since 2014, and has been reportedly looking for an acquirer since last year. After reporting dismal earnings a few weeks ago, the company is facing increased pressure to sell, and said recently that it is exploring "strategic alternatives."

PayPal, which redesigned its own blue logo in 2014, also said that it reached out to Pandora privately to discuss the matter, but that the music company ignored PayPal's outreach. The payments company also registered its logo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2014.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE