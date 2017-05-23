Retail
Amazon

Amazon Might Be Taking Its ‘No Checkout’ Grocery Stores to Europe

Mahita Gajanan
8:28 AM ET

Amazon might be seeking to expand its cashier-less grocery store overseas, according to recent trademark applications with the United Kingdom's and the European Union's Intellectual Property Offices.

The U.K. office approved trademark applications for Amazon's slogans "No Queue, No Checkout. (No, Seriously.)," "No Lines, No Checkout. (No, Seriously)," "Every Queue is a Defect," and "Every Line is a Defect" on Friday. The slogans are similar to the ones Amazon used when it debuted its Go convenience stores in December in a beta program.

To use the Amazon Go stores, customers can make all purchases through a smartphone scanner without going through a checkout line. The company has a steep hill to climb before pushing an overseas expansion—it delayed opening the Go stores in March due to technical problems.

Amazon (amzn) was not immediately available for comment on the trademarks.

