Airbnb

Sweden Listed Its Entire Countryside on Airbnb

Madeline Farber
May 22, 2017

If you want to visit Sweden, check out Airbnb.

The country has listed its entire countryside on the home-sharing website, touting itself as a place where anyone can hike, camp, and pick berries — all for free.

Sweden Denmark, Finland and other Nordic countries have had a rule called "allemansrätten" or "everyman's right" — meaning anyone can come and freely roam the countryside and experience the outdoors, both on public and private lands, according to USA Today.

“You can camp or pick berries or hike everywhere, as long as you don’t come too close to houses or disturb fields or animals that are grazing,” Jenny Kaiser, president of Visit Sweden, Sweden's tourism agency, first told USA Today.

Sweden didn't have to pay for the listing, according to USA Today, and Kaiser said it should attract people to other Swedish Airbnb listings.

The country boasts tens of thousands of miles of forests, and thousands of lakes, among many other outdoor amenities.

"Being out in nature is an important part of our lifestyle," she said. "We want to welcome Americans to share that with us."

