Megyn Kelly’s New Show Is Coming to NBC Next Month

Guess who's coming to Sunday night dinner?

Megyn Kelly, formerly a star anchor at Fox News, will now be hosting an NBC show on Sunday nights at 7 p.m., Deadline reports . The show is aptly named Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly and is scheduled to premiere on June 4th and run throughout the summer.

In January, NBC announced that Kelly would be taking on a triple role at the network: host of an unnamed daytime news program, anchor of a Sunday night news show, and contributor to NBC's special political programming and other big-event coverage. Details about the news show had already emerged—she will be on the air weekdays at 9 a.m.—but information about the Sunday evening slot had been scant until now.

The network has yet to announce any of Kelly’s Sunday guests, but sources confirmed to Deadline that sportscaster Erin Andrews, who recently won $55 million in a lawsuit against a stalker , would be among the initial interview subjects.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

This is a big summer for the news personality, who comes to NBC after a decade at Fox News. In addition to her new show, she is scheduled to moderate a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.