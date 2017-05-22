Metal Shards Lead to Massive Hot Dog Recall

Retail
Tara John
8:50 AM ET

The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 210,000 pounds of the product after metal shards were found in some of its packages, according to U.S. authorities.

John Morrell and Co., of Cincinnati, notified the federal government on May 19 after it received three separate complaints of small metal scraps in a batch of hot dogs it manufactured.

The recall applies to 14-ounce packages of 'Nathan's Skinless 8 Beef Franks' with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017, as well as to 16-ounce sealed packs labeled 'Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks,' which have a use-by date of June 15, 2017, the USDA said in a press statement. The packages were shipped to outlets nationwide and have 'EST. 296' printed on their sides.

Authorities have advised consumers to throw away the hot dogs or take them back to the store for a refund.

