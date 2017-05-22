Travel
Search
General MillsGeneral Mills Loses the Culture Wars
GEN06_yogurt
Donald TrumpExhausted President Trump Visits Israel in Search of Revived Peace Process
US-SAUDI-ISLAMIC-SUMMIT-TRUMP
Box Office Numbers‘Alien: Covenant’ Slips Past ‘Guardians 2’ to Win Box Office With $36 Million
TechAT&T Adds Security Apps For Networks
Inside An AT&amp;T Inc. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
HONG KONG-CHINA-CATHAY-AIRLINE-EARNINGS
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 passenger aircraft taxis past a stationary plane on the tarmac at the international airport in Hong Kong on March 15, 2017. Anthony Wallace—AFP/Getty Images
aviation

Cathay Pacific Is Cutting 600 Jobs in Its Largest Restructuring in Decades

Joseph Hincks
1:10 AM ET

Asia's largest international airline Cathay Pacific (cpcay) is set to shed 600 jobs as it undergoes its largest shakeup in decades.

Cathay's 2016 figures, posted March, showed the first loss in eight years for the Hong Kong-based carrier, in part on the back of an ill judged fuel-hedging bet, Bloomberg reports. CEO Rupert Hogg, who Cathay promoted to the position on May 1, described the job cuts as the first step in "the transformation of our business.”

“We’ve had to make tough but necessary decisions for the future of our business and our customers,” Hogg said in the statement. “We will have a new structure that will make us leaner, faster and more responsive to our customers’ needs."

More: Belt-Tightening Asian Airlines May Be Forced To Cut Free In-flight Booze

Pilots, cabin crew and other frontline staff will be spared from the cull, according to Cathay, which employs around 30,000 people. Some 190 management positions—or about a quarter of the airline's managerial contingent—have been slated for the ax.

For more on airline staff, watch Fortune's video:

Cathay, Singapore Airlines (singy) and other premium Asia-Pacific carriers face intense pressure to adapt in the face of competition from low cost rivals, and from carriers from the Chinese Mainland and Middle East. Like Cathay, Singapore Air announced "a wide-ranging review" of its operations in the wake of publication of surprise losses last week.

Cathay stocks rallied as much as 3.7% on Monday at news of the restructuring. Andrew Lee, an analyst at the Hong Kong office of investment bank Jefferies told Bloomberg: “Everyone is becoming more and more cost conscious. To be able to survive, they need to control costs. I think it is a start."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE