Tech

Hackers Made Off With Data on 17 Million Zomato Users

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:46 AM ET

The restaurant app Zomato said early Thursday that hackers have stolen users' data.

The hackers were able to get users' email addresses and passwords but not any payment or credit card information, according to a release from the Indian startup. The company said the breach was caused by an employee's development account being compromised.

Zomato added that the 60% of its users that login through third-party services such as Google and Facebook are not at risk as they do not save passwords for those accounts. However, others are advised to change their passwords on Zomato and any other services where they use the same information.

According to Zomato, 17 million of its total 120 million users were affected by the hacking.

The company said it has reset affected users' password and logged them out of the app and website.

