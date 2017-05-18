Beyoncé and Jay Z Are Now Worth a Billion Dollars

Beyoncé and Jay Z are not just a power couple —they're now a billion dollar couple.

Their combined net worth is $1.16 billion, according to Forbes. Beyoncé is worth $350 million and Jay Z ranks as one of the world's richest rappers, with $810 million.

Jay Z, who is the second richest person in hip-hop, following Diddy by $10 million, also owns a number of companies including Roc Nation, Rocawear, and Armand de Brignac. The two both hold stakes in the music steaming service Tidal as well. Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, also had a great deal of success with her number one album Lemonade last year.