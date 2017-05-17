Term Sheet — Wednesday, May 17

VALUE ADD, AMAZON, CYBER-CORN

In which Mark Cuban trolls venture capitalists: At the Lerer Ventures CEO Summit yesterday, Shark Tank star Mark Cuban was asked if he believes artificial intelligence will disrupt the business of venture capital. Sure, he said, but that won’t affect him, because he’s not a venture capitalist. He’s an investor.

Wait. What’s the difference?

“The difference is I try to be supportive and involved in the companies I invest in,” Cuban zinged.

Uh. The moderator pointed out we were at an event hosted by venture capitalists. The audience laughed awkwardly. Cuban shrugged. They changed the subject and moved on. Later, while discussing Shark Tank, Cuban quipped, “Doing the show is easy, supporting these companies can be a nightmare.”

Afterward I asked to Cuban clarify. Does he really think venture capitalists don’t try to support their companies? Hasn’t he seen them touting their “value-added” suites of services ranging from recruiting and HR to “design sprints” and management training? Has he never heard of VC-as-a-platform??

“Do they? Maybe they do!” Cuban said he wasn’t really aware of that happening. He said he views venture investors as the people who give someone a bunch of money, tell them to grow like crazy, and will come back to help when it’s time to exit. Most companies he invests in, via Shark Tank or otherwise, don’t go on to raise traditional venture capital, he says, and he’d prefer they avoid the Silicon Valley ethos of burning cash and get profitable as early as possible. The biggest exception is Box, which he said he had been pushing to get profitable earlier than it wanted to.

Within the Valley’s echo chamber, the venture capital message of “founder-friendly” has become so tired it’s practically a cliche. But outside the Valley, it’s not exactly resonating.

Amazon: Cuban said he asks just about every startup he invests in how they’re going to compete with Amazon. That’s been a standard question for commerce startups for the last decade, but it’s increasingly a standard question for any startup.

“Amazon is the data company that, to me, is the world’s greatest startup.,” Cuban said. “All they’re doing is leveraging their data to build more startups.”

It’s a point worth making the week of Amazon’s 20-year anniversary as a public company . (A $5,000 investment back then would be worth $2.4 million today, by the way.)

Amazon is no longer “the everything store,” it’s the everything company. Just this week, the company signaled it would go deeper into online furniture , likely crushing any smaller players in that category. More notably, it’s thinking about pharmaceutical sales. The company is hiring a team to create a strategy for entering the pharmacy market, CNBC reports . In other words: Even if your category is a weak spot for Amazon today, assume the company will figure out a way to compete. It’s just a matter of time.

New Unicorn: CrowdStrike, the first cybersecurity firm to pin the DNC data breach on Russia, is now worth $1 billion, thanks to a new $100 million round of funding. Fortune’s Robert Hackett reports :

CrowdStrike, although not yet profitable, is aiming to go into the black in the next fiscal year, according to a spokesperson. The company declined to reveal its revenue figures, but said that it has an annual revenue run rate—a fuzzy yardstick that extrapolates sales for the year based on current figures—exceeding $100 million for 2017. Read more .