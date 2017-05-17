The Google I/O annual developer conference starts Wednesday.

And the starring event, featuring CEO Sundar Pichai, is scheduled to air at about 1 p.m. eastern. The conference, which is held at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif., is expected to be the launching ground for new software.

The three-day extravaganza is an exciting time for Silicon Valley inhabitants. In 2012, four skydivers in wing suits jumped out of blimp while wearing the Google Glass headset. One year, the internet giant also introduced a Amazon Echo competitor, the Google Home.

Google has also been quite active on Twitte r in the lead up Pichai's keynote speech.