McDonald's

McDonald’s Pulls Advertisement About Boy With Dead Father

Fortune Staff
4:24 PM ET

McDonald's has pulled a U.K. advertisement depicting a boy dealing with the loss of his father after critics accused it of being insensitive, and said that it exploited the feelings of bereaved children.

The of the 90-second ad shows a young man asking his mother about his deceased father The boy and his father turn out to have little in common — except for their mutual love of Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

Users on Twitter were not pleased:

"It was never our intention to cause any upset. We are particularly sorry that the advert may have disappointed those people who are most important to us -- our customers," McDonald's said in a statement reported by CNN.

