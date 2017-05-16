Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
wannacry ransomwareHow to Protect Yourself From Ransomware Like WannaCry
EntrepreneurDon’t Ever Say This When You’re Trying to Get a Raise
Stippling businessman tape on mouth
aviationLAX Opened a Private Terminal for the Rich and Famous. Here’s What It Looks Like
Best CompaniesStarbucks Registers Down in Widespread Outage
Barista prepares a paper cup in a Starbucks coffee shop.
Swaziland - : car accident, damaged SUV rental car
Auto accidents still make up a huge share of adolescent deaths. Photograph by Getty Images
public health

More Than 1.2 Million Kids Die Each Year From Preventable Causes

Sy Mukherjee
3:19 PM ET

More than 1.2 million young people across the world aged 10 to 19 died in 2015, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO). And the majority were killed by preventable causes like road traffic injuries, suicides, and interpersonal violence.

"Most of these deaths can be prevented with good health services, education and social support. But in many cases, adolescents who suffer from mental health disorders, substance use, or poor nutrition cannot obtain critical prevention and care services–either because the services do not exist, or because they do not know about them," wrote the global health agency.

Road traffic injuries were the number of killer of young people (particularly boys aged 15 to 19). They claimed 115,000 adolescent lives in 2015. What's even more concerning in some ways is that most of these victims weren't car drivers, but rather pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

The reason is unclear. But some experts surmise that it could be due to a combination of unsafe road conditions, risky teen behavior like drug and alcohol abuse, and impaired drivers who cause the accidents.

Causes of adolescent death diverge significantly depending on a person's geographic and socioeconomic conditions. For instance, teenage girls in low- and middle-income nations disproportionately die from pregnancy-related factors while young people of either sex in those regions grapple with lower respiratory infections like pneumonia and other lung conditions—a potential consequence of poor air quality and indoor ventilation. Earlier this year, the WHO estimated that pollution and environmental risks kill 1.7 million children annually.

In regions like southeast Asia and Europe, self-harm is a major scourge. "Violence, poverty, humiliation and feeling devalued can increase the risk of developing mental health problems," the WHO notes, adding that mental issues usually crop up at an early age but are never diagnosed, sometimes leading to tragic consequences in later teen years. In fact, depression generally is now the world's most widespread illness.

These realities call for major changes to the ways countries approach young people's health care. "Adolescents have been entirely absent from national health plans for decades," said Dr. Flavia Bustreo, Assistant Director-General of the WHO, in a statement. "Relatively small investments focused on adolescents now will not only result in healthy and empowered adults who thrive and contribute positively to their communities, but it will also result in healthier future generations, yielding enormous returns."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE