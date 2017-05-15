MPW
Search
drug developmentWhy the Companies That Actually Make Your Drugs Are in a Merger Frenzy
483106863
ransomwareThese Cybersecurity Stocks Are Beating the WannaCry Ransomware Hackers
Blue world map on blue paper
AmazonAmazon Places a Bigger Bet on Furniture
SNAPSnap Surges After Wall Street Heavyweights Reveal Stakes
A Snapchat logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
President Donald Trump.  Drew Angerer — Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

President Trump Says He Wants Paid Family Leave and More Women’s Health Care

Madeline Farber
11:28 AM ET

President Trump wants paid family leave and better access to women's health care, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

In light of Women's Health Week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer released an official statement on behalf of the president. In it, Trump writes that "we recognize the importance of providing women with the best, evidence-based health information and care," and calls for better access to "quality prenatal, maternal, and newborn care."

Additionally, Trump also writes that he is "committed to working with Congress" to ensure mothers and fathers in the United States have access to paid-family leave—an issue that his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has championed. The U.S. is the only country that doesn't mandate paid maternity leave in the OECD, a group of highly developed economies.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

"Ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality health care is critical to improving women’s health and ensuring that it fits their priorities at any stage of life," he writes. "Under the current health-care system, however, the lack of choice in health insurance and in health-care providers, along with skyrocketing premium and out-of-pocket costs, are failing our citizens, our families, and, in particular, our women."

President Trump also says that women are "living longer, healthier lives than their mothers," adding that the number of women who die from heart disease and cancer, (which are the two "top killers" of women in America, he notes), has been on the decline in recent years.

"Thanks to new breast cancer treatments, our health care professionals have saved lives and improved the quality of life for millions of women. We must continue to foster an environment that rewards these needed advances in research," he writes.

In addition to working with Congress on behalf of paid family leave policy, Trump concludes that he will also work with Congress to "invest in the comprehensive care that women receive at community health centers."

"Through these reforms, and my 2018 Presidential Budget, we will enable access to the critical health-care services women need," the president said.

Though this is one of Trump's more vocal statements on women's health care, this isn't the first time he's pushed for paid family leave. In February, Trump told a joint session of Congress that he wanted bipartisan support on both paid family leave and affordable childcare.

“My administration wants to work with members of both parties to make child care accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents that they have paid family leave,” Trump said at the time.

But Trump's comments, which were released on Mother's Day, do not jibe with American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Republican-drafted bill that narrowly passed the House of Representatives on May 4th. The legislation seeks to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, and would likely have an significant impact on women's health care. In its current form, the AHCA slashes funding for Medicaid, which covers about 40% of pregnancies, according to Politico. It also eliminates federal funds for Planned Parenthood for one year, affecting about 390,000 low-income women who reply on public-assistance for health care, and would allow states to give insurance companies the power to penalize consumers with so-called preexisting conditions, which have previously included sexual assault, domestic violence, postpartum depression, pregnancy, and Caesarean sections.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE