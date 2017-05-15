Tech
Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda Is Reportedly Coming to Smartphones

Lucinda Shen
7:55 AM ET

Nintendo is bringing its popular video game series, The Legend of Zelda, to smartphones.

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, Nintendo (ntdoy) is preparing to release a mobile version of Zelda after its release of Animal Crossing. According to those same people, Animal Crossing may be slated for a release in the latter half of 2017.

The reported moves comes as the Japan-based company seeks to expand its footprint in the mobile sector. In the year ending March 2017, Nintendo earned less than $176.4 million from mobile games, the Wall Street Journal reports. Nintendo has revenues of some $4.3 billion during the last fiscal year.

The Zelda franchise has been massively successful in the U.S.—so successful that its most recent iteration, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has been outselling Nintendo's popular new game console. While 906,000 Switch consoles sold in March, about 925,000 copies of Zelda for Switch were sold in the same month.

