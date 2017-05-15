Retail
Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers Announce First Uniform Sponsor

Daniel Bentley
2:36 PM ET

Before it was famous for being the birthplace of the world's greatest basketball, Akron, Ohio was famous for its rubber plants and for being the home of America's largest tire company.

That player, of course, is LeBron James and the tire company is Goodyear, and starting in the 2017-18 NBA season the two are teaming up.

Goodyear has secured a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become its inaugural uniform sponsor. The famous "Wingfoot" logo will appear on the Cavs' wine and gold jerseys next season, the first year uniform sponsorships have been allowed by the league.

“Every Akron kid grew up seeing the Wingfoot in the sky on the blimp and feeling pride in our community,” said LeBron James in a statement. “There is something special for me personally about having that logo on the Cavs uniform. Goodyear is also very supportive of the LeBron James Family Foundation. I can’t imagine a better situation with our new Cavs jersey than bringing together Nike and Goodyear, two companies that mean a lot to me and my family.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Follow FORTUNE