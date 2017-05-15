7 Great Gift Ideas for Father’s Day

Let's be very clear about this: Your father doesn't want a tie this Father's Day, no matter how perfect or ironic you think it is. He's not crazy about the "World's Best Dad" shirts or mugs, either, although he certainly appreciates the sentiment.

If you're looking to really impress the father in your life, consider focusing on his hobbies or giving him an excuse to set free that inner child who is always yearning to distract him from his duties and responsibilities.

Need some ideas to help out with this before the big day hits on Sunday, June 18? We've got a few to consider.

Courtesy: Rise

Put this one squarely in the "releasing the inner child" category. The $180 Vusion House Racer is a drone meant for indoor flight—indoor races and obstacle courses, specifically. Used in conjunction with an included monitor and/or VR headset, the drone lets you experience the thrill of flight from a first person perspective. Guards shield the drone's blades to protect your walls, belongings, and curious pets. And it has several modes that make it accessible to both beginners and advanced drone enthusiasts. As a bonus, if mom tosses dad out of the house for using it, he can still fly it in the backyard.

[Buy Vusion House Racer here]

Courtesy: Samsung

It's hard to go wrong with a gadget when shopping for dad. And, assuming he's not a die-hard Apple fan, Samsung's Galaxy S8 is an easy choice. The smartphone, which costs from $726 to $840, is thin, light, and comes with a 5.8-inch display that shows some of the most vivid colors of any smartphone. The camera, an essential part of today's phones, is high quality and can take good pictures, even in low light. The biometric scanner (which lets you log in with a thumbprint) could be better positioned, and the facial scanning (again, to bypass entering a passcode) is still a bit of a work in process. But this is a device that will make many people forget the very serious troubles the company had with the fire-prone Galaxy S7 and its subsequent recall.

[Buy Samsung Galaxy S8]

Courtesy: Bose

Cordless headphones are quickly becoming a necessary peripheral for smartphones these days, especially if you have an iPhone. There are plenty of options on the market, but for Father's Day, why not get dad one of the best? The $349 Bose QuietComfort 35s are not only stylish and comfortable, they also have noise canceling software that eliminates outside sounds and makes your conversations into the microphone clearer. And the charge on the headphones lasts up to 20 hours.

[Buy Bose QuiteComfort 35]

Courtesy: Philips

If you've got Amazon's Echo or Dot digital assistant in your home, these smart lights can make it even more integrated. Philips Hue Bulbs (a starter kit runs for $70) can be turned on or dimmed remotely or via voice control through Amazon's devices. They also can be used to cast different shades of color in the room, which dads can have a lot of fun with during college football season. (One father we know has arranged a setting called "Clemson Colors" for Clemson University games, to the frustration of his wife.)

[Buy Philips Hue Bulbs]

Courtesy: Macallan

If dad's a whiskey lover, this Single Malt, aged 12 years could make his day. Priced from $50 to $70, it's a sweet tasting spirit with strong hints of sherry (it's aged in sherry-seasoned oak barrels) and some nuttiness. It's a departure from Macallan's typical style, which could make it even more appealing to dad.

Buy Macallan Double Cask 12

Courtesy: Uuni

Uuni 3 Portable Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

Many dads already have grills. But chances are he doesn't have anything to make wood fired pizza. The $299 Uuni 3 is a compact, easy-to-operate device that lets you create these artesian delights with minimal effort—and, better still, minimal cleanup. The outdoor oven uses wood pellets to heat to 900 degrees, letting you make a pie in less than two minutes. And the hint of smoke and incredibly crisp crust are light years beyond the frozen pizza you reheat in the kitchen oven.

[Buy Unni Portable Pizza Oven]

Courtesy: Pwervision

PowerRay Explorer

Not all drones are designed for the sky. The $1,488 PowerRay Explorer does its work underwater, helping dads who love fishing find the best spot. Using sonar and 4K video, PowerRay quietly moves through the water looking for fish, leaving virtually no wake. That means the fish don't spook and dart away. The one frustration is that the device requires using a cord, so it has limited range—and that cord could potentially get caught on water debris. But that could be worth it to dads who'd rather brag about the one they caught than the one that got away.

[Buy PowerRay Explorer]

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.