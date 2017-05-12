Tech
Search
HollywoodWarner’s ‘King Arthur’ Could Be a Huge Box Office Flop
"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Tech-CeteraCEOs Say They Can’t Live Without These Apps
FacebookThe Facebook ‘Thankful’ Flower Reaction is Back for Mother’s Day
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
Market IntelligenceWhy Drug Giant AstraZeneca’s Stock Soared More Than 9% on Friday
BRITAIN-PHARMA-BUSINESS-ASTRAZENECA
SNAP

Snapchat’s Weak Earnings Made Some Wall Street Analysts More Bullish

Lucinda Shen
3:16 PM ET

"Be greedy when others are fearful," investing titan Warren Buffett famously said.

That's the logic some Wall Street firms are trying to apply to Snap's stock. Even though shares dipped over 20% following the camera company's disappointing first earnings report as a public company, Cantor Fitzgerald and Oppenheimer raised their rating on Snap.

"In our view, this is an extreme overreaction, but it also presents an excellent buying opportunity at just above Snap's $17 IPO price," wrote Drexel Hamilton's Brian White, who says the stock is a "Buy" with a $30 price target.

The problem, argues White, wasn't that Snap's results were weak, but that expectations were too high.

"If we strip away the Street estimates that were created with no guidance from the company, Snap reported strong growth this week," he said.

Similarly, Cantor Fitzgerald's Kip Paulson also noted that the sell off made Snap's stock look more attractive. Paulson raised its rating to the equivalent of "Hold" from "Sell," but lowered the company's target price to $17 from $18.

"Valuation has improved post sell-off," Paulson said in a note seen by CNBC.

Oppenheimer also raised its rating from "Hold" to "Outperform" following the sell off. Oppenheimer's Jason Helfstein noted that gross profits were higher than expected, partly due to lower cloud costs, according to CNBC.

Not all on Wall Street were excited to buy into the dip. J.P. Morgan for example kept its "Hold" rating on the stock, and lowered their 12 month target price on Snap to $20 from $24 previously. Deutsche Bank also tempered its expectations, lowering its price target to $23 from $30, but maintained its "Buy" rating.

Snap's stock is up roughly 7% in trading Friday — helping CEO Evan Spiegel regain at least part of his net worth dropped in Thursday's sell off.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE