Tech
Search
HealthThe $279 Kickstarter Blanket Had to Retract a Major Health Claim
PhotographySee Photos of Campbell Soup from Fortune’s Archives
campbell soup, campbell soup company, fortune 500, fortune 500 companies
social financeSoFi is One Quirky Lender, But It’s Working
Unicorn 2016 Michael Cagney SoFi
CollegeWatch Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Make a Speech at Virginia Tech
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT
Star Trek: The Original Series
James Doohan as Lt. Commander Montgomery "Scotty" Scott. Photography by CBS Photo Archive CBS via Getty Images
PointCloud

IBM Watson Boldly Goes Into VR With New Star Trek Game

Barb Darrow
8:16 AM ET

Star Trek fans (a.k.a. trekkies) who long to command their own starships while using handheld communicators will get that chance when a new virtual reality game rolls out later this year.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew taps into IBM Watson speech recognition capabilities to let players use their own voices and their own words to interact with other players (or "crew members"). The game was created by Ubisoft, a provider of interactive games based in Rennes, France with U.S. offices in San Francisco.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily tech newsletter.

The game makers used IBM's VR Speech Sandbox software to incorporate Watson features, like speech-to-text conversion, to add voice recognition to the mix. Sandbox can also be used to build intelligent "bots" or chatbots that respond to spoken commands or comments.

Related: Amazon Alexa has Conquered Your Home, Is Your Office Next?

Ubisoft had been looking for the best way to use interactive speech to make the VR experience better, David Votypka, senior creative director at Red Storm Entertainment, a Ubisoft business unit, noted in a statement.

Related: Here's Why You Should Stop Screaming at Siri Right Now

“Watson gives captains in Star Trek: Bridge Crew the ability to issue commands to non-player crew members in the same way they do with a human crew; by using their voice," Votypka explained. "IBM provides an easy to integrate solution that is cloud based so it’s light on code and performance while letting us remain fast on feature turnaround."

The in-game "voice experience" will be available this summer.

Building software that interacts with people in a realistic (and hopefully non-annoying) way is a big prize—and nearly every tech giant is pursuing it.

Just look at Amazon (amzn) with Alexa, Google (goog) with Google Home, Microsoft with Cortana, and Apple (aapl) with Siri. All of these technologies are delivered by a consumer device, but tap into vast cloud capabilities in the background to add to their knowledge base and vocabulary.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE