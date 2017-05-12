President Trump: James Comey ‘Better Hope’ There Aren’t ‘Tapes’ of Their Conversations

President Donald Trump appeared to threaten former FBI Director James Comey during a series of tweets Friday morning disparaging the "fake media."

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" the President tweeted, appearing to reference a New York Times report in which two anonymous sources described a January dinner between Trump and Comey, during which, the sources said, Trump asked for Comey's loyalty. Comey declined, the sources told the Times , and said that he could only offer Trump his "honesty."

Trump, in an interview with NBC News Thursday, said during a dinner the two had, Comey asked to keep his job. Trump also said in the interview that during the dinner, Comey assured the President he wasn't under investigation.

James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Earlier Friday, Trump once again denied allegations of collusions between his campaign and Russia during the U.S. presidential election in order to get him elected.

"Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election," Trump tweeted.

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Comey was leading the investigation of Russia's potential ties to the Trump campaign before the bureau chief was abruptly fired for "not doing a good job," according to the President.

But some lawmakers — Democrats and a few Republicans — questioned the timing and reasoning behind Comey's firing.

“I do have questions about why he was dismissed at this time,” former presidential candidate and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday.