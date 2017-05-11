Big Data Says This Is the Best Time to Book Your Flight Abroad

A new study has revealed a very specific window for when to buy the cheapest tickets for international flights.

The study conducted by CheapAir.com showed that purchasing a flight too far in advance can actually end up costing nearly as much as a last minute booking.

Based on the destination, customers should buy tickets in the "Prime Booking Window" of three to three and a half months away from the flight itself. Optimal times ranged from 59 days if traveling to Canada to 119 days if going to the Middle East or Africa.

Peak travel times can set that window off course, however. According to CheapAir.com, if traveling during the summer—to Europe , especially—it can help to look earlier than the average recommendation.

The study looked at over 1 million international trips over the past year to come up with the average optimal purchase time.