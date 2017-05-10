Leadership
Search
PointCloudApple Just Bought This European Startup With a Sleep Tracking App
Apple Prepares To Open First Store In Rio De Janeiro
russia probeMichael Flynn’s Associates Have Reportedly Been Subpoenaed in Russia Probe
Three former administration officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser.
Mergers and AcquisitionsAbercrombie & Fitch Is Reportedly Accepting Takeover Bids
Climate ChangeTiffany & Co. Calls on President Trump to Uphold Climate Change Pact
Pedestrians pass Tiffany &amp; Co.'s flagship store in New York,
khan-and-neumann-is-open-46
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann confers with Khan in New York.  WeWork/Lauren Kallen
Commentary
Commentary

Passion and Purpose Before Profit

Alan Murray
7:16 AM ET

Good morning.

I began yesterday at the annual conference of the Shared Value Initiative, started by Harvard Professor Michael Porter and his colleague Mark Kramer to help companies find business opportunities in addressing social problems. Nestlé CEO Paul Bulcke was there, and addressed the issue raised in yesterday’s CEO Daily: how to reconcile the conflicting models of capitalism represented by Brazilian private equity firm 3G, which focuses on relentless cost-cutting, and Paul Polman’s Unilever, which puts “sustainability” at its core.

Bulcke clearly leans toward the Unilever model, and said it ultimately comes down to timeframe. “You can only create shareholder value over time if you connect positively with society.” While he didn’t criticize 3G directly, he said a strategy of drastic cost cuts may boost profits in the short term but endanger a company’s survival over the long term. Porter argued companies can’t trade the short term against the long term: “You have to pay attention to both…all the time.”

Later, I visited WeWork CEO Adam Neumann at his Manhattan headquarters, and heard a similar message about putting “passion and purpose”—as well as “people and product”—before profit. WeWork rents out office space to a new generation of businesses, and has convinced investors that it has more in common with tech companies than real estate companies—with a valuation of $17 billion in its latest fundraising. Neumann insists WeWork is neither tech nor real estate, but rather a “community business.” He believes its valuation is fully justified, saying “all our numbers are higher than Snap.”

I’ll let the markets sort that out. But Neumann, who was unfamiliar with the Shared Value Initiative, made an interesting argument during our conversation. He said Bill Gates might have had more influence in the world if he had used Microsoft’s market power to address social problems, rather than creating a separate philanthropy to do the same. He praised current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for being a different breed of CEO—“mission driven, purpose driven…he wants to make a difference.”

It’s no coincidence these kinds of conversations are becoming more common in today’s business world. As I’ve pointed out here before, an increasing number of leaders—young and old—are looking to reinvent or reinvigorate capitalism, and to rebuild public trust in business. That’s why at Fortune we are preparing for year three of our Change the World list, which highlights companies that have made measurable progress in addressing social problems. (Last year’s list included both Nestlé and Unilever). It’s also why we, in conjunction with Time, are launching The CEO Initiative to help highlight and encourage best practices in this area.

From the email messages that came in after yesterday’s post, many CEO Daily readers agree. I’ll share some of those messages later this week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE