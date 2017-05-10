Tech
Search
PointCloudApple Just Bought This European Startup With a Sleep Tracking App
Apple Prepares To Open First Store In Rio De Janeiro
CommentaryPassion and Purpose Before Profit
russia probeMichael Flynn’s Associates Have Reportedly Been Subpoenaed in Russia Probe
Three former administration officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser.
Mergers and AcquisitionsAbercrombie & Fitch Is Reportedly Accepting Takeover Bids
chatbots

Those Annoying Chatbots Can Save Business Billions

Barb Darrow
7:29 AM ET

Chatbots, those little conversation boxes on websites that offer ostensibly human-like help to customers, will be a big cost saver for businesses going forward, according to new research.

Banks, other financial institutions, and healthcare providers in particular will benefit from increased use of chatbots, or bots, which are getting smarter thanks to advances in artificial intelligence (AI), according to U.K.-based Juniper Research. Juniper forecasts that this technology could save businesses $8 billion annually worldwide by 2022, up from $20 million this year.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

“We believe that healthcare and banking providers using bots can expect average time savings of just over four minutes per enquiry, equating to average cost savings in the range of $0.50-$0.70 per interaction," Juniper researcher Lauren Foye said in a statement.

Much of the savings from that automation will come from, you guessed it, cutting jobs from existing call center and customer support sites. While Americans have long worried about losing jobs to lower-cost providers overseas, it seems clear that many of those jobs are being lost to automation.

Smarter chatbots will be able to do more than help check your banking balance. As they get smarter they will even be able to help people get medical diagnoses, according to Juniper.

Related: Get Ready for the Battle of the Bots

That's why IBM (ibm), Microsoft (msft), Google (googl), Amazon (amzn), and the rest of the tech universe are pushing their own artificial intelligence efforts hard. There's big money to be made.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE