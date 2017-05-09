There Are New Oreos That You Can Eat For Breakfast

Oreo is rolling out new flavors faster than you can dunk a cookie into milk lately, and its latest creation will have breakfast food fans running to supermarket aisles—at least in Rhode Island.

According to the Instagram account @_thejunkfoodaisle , which posts new flavors of beloved junk foods, Oreo has come out with a limited edition Waffles & Syrup cookie that is now available at Shaw's, a grocery chain in Rhode Island.

Limited Edition Waffles & Syrup Oreo! Found at: Shaw's. Word is these may be exclusive to Albertsons owned stores. Huge Thanks to Brian in Rhode Island for sending in a photo.

Those who can't get to Rhode Island fast enough can take comfort in some of Oreo's other flavor ventures . The cookie manufacturer announced an additional new flavor this week: the Firework Oreo . Filled with popping candy in the style of Pop Rocks, the Firework Oreo puts a fizzy twist on the classic cookie.

Oreo also put future flavor choices in the hands of fans: Using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest, cookie connoisseurs can submit their own combinations through Twitter and Instagram in a contest that runs through July 14. The winner will receive a $500,000 prize.