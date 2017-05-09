Nugget Boy Just Broke Twitter’s Retweet Record. And He Got a Year of Free Nuggets

A Nevada teenager's campaign for a year's supply of free Wendy's chicken nuggets has paid off.

After breaking the record for most retweeted tweet Tuesday morning, Wendy announced on Twitter that it gave Carter Wilkerson free nuggets for a year and donated $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation, a non-profit that find homes for children in foster care.

Wilkerson's #NuggsForCarter Twitter campaign started after he tweeted to Wendy's account in April asking how many retweets he would need to get a year's worth of nuggets. The fast-food chain's response on twitter of "18 Million" set off the race.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E - Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 - Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

While Wilkerson didn't reach the 18 million mark, his tweet did get 3.4 million retweets, breaking the record previous held by Ellen DeGeneres by about 2,000 retweets. When someone on Twitter mentioned that Wilkerson did not reach the 18 million goal, the Wendy's account responded, "Breaking the all time record is pretty impressive." Twitter also confirmed on its blog Tuesday morning that Wilkerson was the new record holder.

DeGeneres and Bradley Cooper previously made a parody public service announcement asking people to retweet her famous Oscar selfie so DeGenerous could hold on to the record. However, she also asked people to retweet Wilkerson so he could get his nuggets.