You Can Now Order Delivery From GrubHub Restaurants Through TripAdvisor

The TripAdvisor Inc. application is displyed on an Apple Inc. iPhone for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, May 5, 2017. Bloomberg—Getty Images

Travelers planning journeys to new cities with TripAdvisor will now have an easier way to explore dining options in new cities.

The travel website announced a partnership with online food delivery service GrubHub , making its restaurant network available on TripAdvisor's mobile and desktop platforms. Users can access the GrubHub feature through a restaurant's landing page on TripAdvisor.

"We're always looking for ways to make it easier for our diners to find and order the type of food they want — whether they're at home or traveling — from the broadest, best set of local restaurants," Sudev Balakrishnan , senior vice president of product for Grubhub, said in a statement . "We're excited to connect Grubhub diners with TripAdvisor's massive, active mobile and desktop audience so that these people can enjoy the convenience of delivery wherever they may be."

In recent months GrubHub has upped its product offerings and marketing to attract more users.