Term Sheet — Monday, May 8

SWEATER VESTS AND PURSE WARS

New York startup SimpleReach has raised new funding and replaced its CEO, founder and former CEO Edward Kim tells Term Sheet. New funding for the “content data platform” startup totals $9 million, led by Spring Mountain Capital. Hal Muchnick, formerly of DoubleClick, Kontera, AddThis, and LowerMyBills, will become CEO.

This news is notable for two reasons:

In the last year, investors have viewed any startups related to advertising and marketing as toxic, in part, because the category was over-capitalized and VC portfolios are over-exposed to struggling assets.

But last month’s sale of Moat, an ad verification startup, to Oracle for a reported $850 million has renewed interest in the category. Kim says after the Moat deal, “a ton of folks” that had passed on investing in SimpleReach “emailed [him] right away saying, ‘We want to catch up.’” It was too late -- Kim says SimpleReach had raised “more than enough capital” and doesn’t want to take more dilution than needed.

Kim’s move from the CEO role is notable because it goes against the prevailing narrative among startups that says founders should avoid handing their companies over to a more professional CEO. Those that didn’t willingly step aside risked being forced by their investors.

That was the old way of doing things. Web 2.0, Mark Zuckerberg, Sean Parker, The Social Network , and the rise of founder-friendly venture firms changed that. Recall Digg CEO Jay Adelson’s anti-VC catchphrase, “F*ck the sweater vests,” from Sarah Lacy’s book on Web 2.0 . Now, instead of stepping aside when the job outgrows them, founders “hire a Sheryl Sandberg.” As Businessweek noted in 2011 :

Today, young founders generally get to stay at the helm of their companies, and there’s a new shorthand for the kind of leader whose willing to serve as a second-in-command, complementing without overshadowing the wunderkind while doing the hard work of turning a promising idea into a real business: a Sheryl Sandberg.

Case in point: Airbnb’s Sheryl Sandberg , the Sheryl Sandberg of Instagram , the Sheryl Sandberg of Snapchat , the Sheryl Sandberg of Vice , Imgur Gets Its Sheryl .

But even with “a Sheryl,” successful founder-CEOs still need to learn how to become professional executives that can manage billion-dollar businesses with thousands of employees. Some of them get antsy and would prefer to get back to the scrappy days of experimenting, pivoting, and inventing.

“A lot of founders feel like it’s this big slight if they don’t hang onto the CEO title, but to me, this stuff is really hard and if you haven’t done it before, there is something to be said for bringing someone in who has scaled company after company,” Kim says. “When I think about how to maximize the value of my own equity, I think having [Muchnick] leading the day-to-day will end up with the company being most successful.” Kim will remain active as executive chairman at SimpleReach, “leading the charge on the product vision.”

Sidenote: It’s not clear why Oracle wouldn’t officially disclose the size of a deal as large as the one for Moat, but it’s worth noting that last time Oracle made a splashy ad-tech buy, a $300 million deal for social media management platform Vitrue in 2012, competitors Salesforce and Google followed up with even splashier deals. Two months later Google bought Wildfire for around the same price and Salesforce bought Buddy Media for more than twice as much.

The Handbag’s Tale: Coach has acquired Kate Spade for $2.4 billion, its largest ever deal. Term Sheet readers may not be so surprised – Kate Spade has been for sale since December and we noted last month that that Coach was on the prowl for a major deal.

On the merger, Fortune’s Phil Wabha writes :

The idea is also to shield Coach Inc from the ups and downs of its namesake brand, which only two years ago saw comparable sales fall more than 20% in North America. Long the U.S. handbag leader, Coach lost its top spot to Michael Kors (KORS, +1.57%) a few years ago.

Kate Spade, which soared during the recent handbag boom and last year had revenues of $1.38 billion, came under pressure from activist hedge fund Caerus Investors last autumn as its profit margins were well below those of its rivals, including Coach. Coach's offer of $18.50 a share is about 27.5% above the Kate stock price before media speculation about a deal emerged and sent its stock upwards. Read more .