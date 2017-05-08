CoachCoach Buying Kate Spade in $2.4 Billion Deal
A Kate Spade &amp; Co. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
PointCloudHere’s How Comcast Is Trying to Improve Home Wi-Fi for Mobile Devices
Customer Service Week - Comcast HQ
Mergers and AcquisitionsAkzo Nobel Rejects Third Takeover Proposal From U.S. Paints Giant PPG
Akzo Nobel Factory Visit
CEO DailyWhy the Republicans Can’t Win on Health Care
President Trump Speaks At The White House After The House Voted On Health Care Bill
Straight Path

Straight Path Just Received a Much Higher Offer From a Mystery Bidder

Reuters
Updated: 7:50 AM ET | Originally published: 7:15 AM ET

Straight Path Communications said on Monday an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war with AT&T.

The unnamed company is Verizon Communications (vz), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The all-stock offer of $184 per share represents an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion, Straight Path said.

The offer reflects an equity value of about $2.3 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

That tops AT&T's (t) offer of $95.63 per share or $1.25 billion, which was announced last month.

Straight Path's shares (strp) jumped nearly 26.3% to $204 in premarket trading on Monday. Shares of Verizon and AT&T were largely unchanged.

Straight Path, which holds a large trove of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications, would give a new owner an advantage in 5G development.

Verizon and AT&T are seeking to gain an edge in the race to develop a fifth-generation network (5G) that would offer faster downloads and boost internet-reliant products such as self-driving cars.

Straight Path also reiterated that the unnamed bidder would cover the termination fee of $38 million that Straight Path would be required to pay AT&T if Straight Path picked another buyer.

The unnamed company had last week offered $135.96 per share for Straight Path and Monday's bid tops that offer, Straight Path said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE