Watch Live: Sally Yates Testifies Before Congress on Russia Investigation

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify before a Senate subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Monday.

The former Justice Department official from President Obama's administration is expected to explain how she alerted the White House regarding then-national security adviser Michael Flynn's previous dealings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The White House has stated she only gave officials a "heads up" about Flynn. Flynn had to resign in February over the undisclosed contact with Kislyak.

Yates served as Trump's acting attorney general for 10 days before he fired her for refusing to defend his travel ban .

Yates' long-awaited testimony comes after the House Intelligence Committee canceled her first scheduled appearance in March .

Watch Yates' hearing before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism above at 2:30 p.m. EDT.