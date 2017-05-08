Tech
Search
FacebookWhy Facebook Is Trying So Hard to Fight Fake News in Europe
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
Charlie MungerCharlie Munger Says He’s a Big Admirer of President Trump’s Position on China
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s Charles Munger Hosts "A Morning With Charlie"
SenateWhat Female Lawmakers Think About the Senate’s All-Male Health Care Working Group
Senate Vote
AmazonAmazon’s New Echo Will Come With Major New Features
Amazon.com Inc. Launches Its Echo Home Assistant In The U.K.
General Views of the Pandora Website Ahead of Earns
Pandora's website displayed on a computer screen. Photograph by Victor J. Blue — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pandora

Pandora Media Says It’s Ready to Evaluate Possible Sale

Reuters
Updated: 6:03 PM ET | Originally published: 5:47 PM ET

Pandora Media said on Monday that KKR & Co has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.

The company's shares (p) were up 3.4% at $10.75 in extended trading.

Pandora said Richard Sarnoff, KKR's head of media & communications private equity investing in the Americas, will join its board.

"... We have positioned the company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before the financing is set to close," board member James Feuille said in a statement.

Pandora has been urged to explore a sale by hedge fund Corvex Management, run by activist investor Keith Meister, after it disclosed a 9.9% stake in Pandora in May last year.

For more about digital entertainment, watch:

Pandora also said that Feuille and Peter Gotcher will resign from the board, which is forming an independent committee to identify and appoint new directors.

KKR will purchase $150 million in a new designated Series A convertible preferred stock of Pandora. The offering, which is not expected to close earlier than June 8, may be upsized to a total of $250 million.

Pandora faces stiff competition from services such as Sweden's Spotify, Apple's Apple Music, Google's Play Music and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Music Unlimited, which dominate the on-demand music service market.

Centerview Partners and Morgan Stanley will continue to advise the board regarding its review of strategic alternatives, Pandora said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE