Pandora Media Says It’s Ready to Evaluate Possible Sale

Pandora's website displayed on a computer screen. Photograph by Victor J. Blue — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pandora Media said on Monday that KKR & Co has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.

The company's shares ( p ) were up 3.4% at $10.75 in extended trading.

Pandora said Richard Sarnoff, KKR's head of media & communications private equity investing in the Americas, will join its board.

"... We have positioned the company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before the financing is set to close," board member James Feuille said in a statement.

Pandora has been urged to explore a sale by hedge fund Corvex Management, run by activist investor Keith Meister, after it disclosed a 9.9% stake in Pandora in May last year.

Pandora also said that Feuille and Peter Gotcher will resign from the board, which is forming an independent committee to identify and appoint new directors.

KKR will purchase $150 million in a new designated Series A convertible preferred stock of Pandora. The offering, which is not expected to close earlier than June 8, may be upsized to a total of $250 million.

Pandora faces stiff competition from services such as Sweden's Spotify, Apple's Apple Music, Google's Play Music and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Music Unlimited, which dominate the on-demand music service market.

Centerview Partners and Morgan Stanley will continue to advise the board regarding its review of strategic alternatives, Pandora said.