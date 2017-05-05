Tech
Search
cinco de mayoMexican Americans Don’t Know How to Feel About Cinco de Mayo in the Trump Era
Cinco De Mayo Ambivalence
Term SheetWhy Startups Are Trading IPOs for ICOs
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, May 5
Brainstorm HealthFortune Brainstorm Health 2017 Coverage Guide
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
GE Lighting Sol
C by GE's Sol is the industrys first Amazon Alexa-embedded lighting product. (PRNewsfoto/GE Lighting) Hand-out GE Lighting
Best Companies

GE Will Debut the First Lamp With Amazon’s Alexa

Leena Rao
10:48 AM ET

Amazon's popular voice assistant, Alexa, will make its first debut in a non-Amazon produced electronic device—a lamp—in September.

GE Lighting (“ge”) and Amazon (“amzn”) said Friday that the lamp, called C by GE Sol, will cost $200.

Announced last year, C by GE Sol is a circular lamp that looks like a large ring and can sit on a bedside table. The device connects to the Internet and has Alexa built into it so that it can answer questions, plays music on command, order dinner, and buy goods from Amazon.com.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The lamp also includes other bells and whistles, so to speak, such as various hues based on when you are going to sleep or waking up. For example, a warm light is used to increase melatonin before bed, while a cool light will helps produce energy in the morning.

Users can also create certain hues to associate with certain tasks. So if you are asking Alexa to check the time, you can designate a specific type of light.

The question is whether consumers will shell out another $20 more to spend on an Alexa-enabled light rather than buy Amazon's own device, Echo, which costs $179.9 and also offers Alexa.

GE is offering a 20% discount for consumers who commit to buying the lamp early. However, this discount may not extend to the appliance's launch date. GE had originally said that the light would be priced below the Echo. But Echo does not include a voice-controlled light.

This is likely the first of many devices we'll see incorporating Alexa. By enlisting popular manufacturers like GE, Amazon wants to encourage greater adoption of its virtual assistant as it competes with rival technologies from Apple and Google.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE