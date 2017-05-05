International
Search
PoliticsGE CEO Warns Against Protectionism: ‘We Will Not Grow If We Don’t Trade’
Business Leaders And Government Officials Attend Washington Ideas Forum
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: May 5
ChinaChina’s Answer to Boeing and Airbus Takes Its First Flight
CHINA-AVIATION-COMAC
MediaA Fox News Reporter Claims She Was Fired for Using the Company’s Harassment Hotline
Activists Continue To Demonstrate Outside Of Fox News HQ One Day After Bill O'Reilly's Ouster Over Sexual Harassment Accusations
Brexit

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Brexit Could Cause London’s Progress to ‘Stall’

Reuters
4:28 AM ET

London's progress as a financial center could stall because of the upheaval Brexit will bring to the industry, Goldman Sachs (gs) Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was quoted as saying by the BBC.

When asked whether London's long-term expansion over the past three decades would go into reverse, Blankfein said: "I don't think it will totally reverse."

"It will stall, it might backtrack a bit, it just depends on a lot of things about which we are uncertain and I know there isn't certainty at the moment," Blankfein said, according to a report on the BBC website.

Most of the European Union's financial markets are currently run out of London, but banks have warned some of that business and the jobs that come with it will have to move if they lose access to the bloc's single market.

Goldman's CEO said he would like to see an implementation period of at least "a couple of years" once the British exit deal is agreed, so that banks can have time to adapt.

The bank has "contingency plans" to move people depending on the outcome of the negotiations, he said.

The head of Goldman's international business, Richard Gnodde, warned on March 21 that the bank would begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck between Britain and the EU.

Blankfein said the bank wants to avoid cutting as many jobs as it can, adding that in 10 years' time it was likely that London would remain its largest European office by a substantial margin.

"I would say that it is our hope that we will be able to conduct our business as close as we can to the way we conduct it today," he said.

"That is, we could have German nationals marketing German securities to German investors from the UK.

"And be resident in the UK and accomplish that. I would like and it is my hope that we can do as much of that as possible."

The European Union is expected to publish a draft law next month that could be the prelude to forcing the clearing of euro-denominated securities out of Britain.

Currently vast swathes of euro transactions are processed by clearing houses in London due to its status as a global financial center. The euro zone has long wanted more control of that business, and Britain's decision to leave the EU has provided a new impetus.

Blankfein told the BBC it was important to guard against any rapid changes or fragmentation of financial activity, saying it could risk the safety and security of the financial system.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE