Tech
Search
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: May 4th
GoogleHere’s How Much Google Is Paying to Settle Tax Disputes in Italy
Googleplex
TelevisionStephen Colbert Doesn’t Regret That Anti-Trump Monologue. But He ‘Would Change a Few Words’
Venture CapitalThe VC Who Didn’t Dare Call Herself a VC
Fortune magazine Most Powerful Women Summit Hong Kong
PointCloud

Windows 10 S Means No Google Search for You

Barb Darrow
7:35 AM ET

If you want to run Microsoft's brand new Windows 10 S operating system, you won't also be running Google Search or Google Chrome browser. Microsoft confirmed earlier reports that this was the case on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Microsoft (msft) introduced Windows 10 S with much fanfare as a slimmed-down, fast, version of its money-making operating system. The goal is to make it available on inexpensive PCs that will be attractive to budget-minded schools, where Google (googl) Chromebooks running Google's Chrome OS and Google Search have done very well.

That's probably why Windows 10 S, according to the product's web site, "works exclusively with compatible apps from the Windows Store." Chrome is not available there.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

It's possible non-Microsoft browsers will show up on that online-storefront over time—but it is doubtful that Chrome would be one of them. And even if a user downloads an non-Microsoft browser from the store, Edge would remain the default.

Related: Meet Microsoft Windows 10 S

Responding to a request for comment, a Microsoft spokeswoman replied to Fortune via email: "We believe Microsoft Edge and Bing provide the best and most secure experience on Windows 10 S. Customers are in control of their Windows experience and users who prefer to install apps from outside the Windows Store and modify default settings can choose Windows 10 Pro instead.”

Related: Microsoft Plans Chromebook Killer

In announcing Windows S (along with a new $999 Surface Laptop), Microsoft executive vice president Terry Myerson also said an array of new PCs from partners will be available with starting prices as low as $189. Chromebooks can be bought for as little as $179.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE