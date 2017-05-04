If you want to run Microsoft's brand new Windows 10 S operating system , you won't also be running Google Search or Google Chrome browser. Microsoft confirmed earlier reports that this was the case on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Microsoft ( msft ) introduced Windows 10 S with much fanfare as a slimmed-down, fast, version of its money-making operating system. The goal is to make it available on inexpensive PCs that will be attractive to budget-minded schools, where Google ( googl ) Chromebooks running Google's Chrome OS and Google Search have done very well.

That's probably why Windows 10 S, according to the product's web site , "works exclusively with compatible apps from the Windows Store." Chrome is not available there.

It's possible non-Microsoft browsers will show up on that online-storefront over time—but it is doubtful that Chrome would be one of them . And even if a user downloads an non-Microsoft browser from the store, Edge would remain the default.

Responding to a request for comment, a Microsoft spokeswoman replied to Fortune via email: "We believe Microsoft Edge and Bing provide the best and most secure experience on Windows 10 S. Customers are in control of their Windows experience and users who prefer to install apps from outside the Windows Store and modify default settings can choose Windows 10 Pro instead.”

In announcing Windows S (along with a new $999 Surface Laptop), Microsoft executive vice president Terry Myerson also said an array of new PCs from partners will be available with starting prices as low as $189. Chromebooks can be bought for as little as $179.