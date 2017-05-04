Tech
Search
ChipotleWhy Chipotle May Never Make a Big Comeback
Dodd-FrankGOP-Led Panel Approves Legislation That Would Repeal Most of Dodd-Frank Law
Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, center, walks to a House Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
MPWMeet the 16-year-old Czech Girl Scout Who Stood Up to the Far-Right
Czech Republic Protest
MediaHere’s Why the New York Times Is Hoping for More Trump Outrage
Inside the New York Times
Best Companies

Apple’s iPad Is Still Leading the Crashing Tablet Market

Don Reisinger
1:53 PM ET

Apple's iPad is still the tablet market's leader. But that's not as great a title as previously.

The iPad was the most popular tablet in the first quarter with 8.9 million shipped worldwide, research firm IDC said on Thursday. While that gave Apple the a leading 24.6% market share, the company's shipments actually declined 13% year over year.

It was the biggest drop among any of the five most popular tablet makers.

"Apple experienced its 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year shipment decline despite being the market leader in [the first quarter of 2017]," IDC said in a statement. "Apple's results show that it is not immune to the changing dynamics of industry and consumer demand, part of which is due to the ongoing success of its other product lines."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The iPad was once an important part of Apple's product mix and contributed significantly to the company's bottom line. However, over the last few years, consumers have increasingly turned their attention to cheaper tablets and two-in-one hybrids, devices that can be used both as a notebook and tablet. Apple's (aapl) iPad revenue has subsequently suffered. Earlier this week, Apple said that its iPad sales during its fiscal second quarter was 8.9 million units, a 13% drop year over year. IPad revenue was $3.9 billion, a 12% decline.

But as IDC's data shows, Apple isn't the only company facing trouble with tablets. Worldwide, tablet makers shipped 36.2 million tablets during the first quarter, an 8.5% decline compared to the first quarter of 2016. According to IDC, it was the tenth consecutive quarterly decline for the overall market.

Still, other tablet makers didn't experience quite the drop Apple did during the period.

Samsung (ssnlf), for instance, shipped 6 million units during the quarter, a 1.1% year-over-year decline. Amazon's (amzn) shipments fell just 1.8% to 2.2 million, and Lenovo shipped 2.1 million units, a 3.8% decline.

The winner in the first quarter, however, was China-based telecommunications company Huawei, which shipped 2.7 million tablets, notching a 31.7% gain over the same period a year earlier. According to IDC, Huawei's growth was built partly on detachables, or tablets that can be plugged into a keyboard and mimic laptop-like functionality.

Here's a look at the top five companies' tablet market share:

  1. Apple: 24.6%
  2. Samsung: 16.5%
  3. Huawei: 7.4%
  4. Amazon: 6.0%
  5. Lenovo: 5.7%
  6. All other tablet makers: 39.8%

Looking ahead, IDC didn't share a forecast about where the tablet market is headed. It did, however, say that it believes detachables and hybrid notebooks will continue to sell well in the coming months.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE