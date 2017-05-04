Tech
Search
AramcoHow the London Stock Exchange Is Trying to Lure the Largest IPO Ever Anticipated
FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the company stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016 in Manama
AppleThe Apple Watch Could Help You Lose 30 Pounds. Just Ask Tim Cook
GERMANY-US-IT-APPLE
MediaCNN Was Accused of Censorship After Refusing to Run a Trump Campaign Ad
CNN Center, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
ChinaGigantic Sandstorm Envelops Beijing and Northern China
Sandstorm Hits Beijing
Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery Service To Los Angeles Area
An Amazon Fresh truck arrives at a warehouse on June 27, 2013 in Inglewood, Calif. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/File
Global 500

Amazon Will Now Deliver Groceries to Residents of These German Cities

Reuters
4:17 AM ET

Amazon (amzn) launched deliveries of fresh groceries in Berlin and neighboring Potsdam on Thursday for members of its Prime subscription service, a move that could accelerate online sales of food that have been sluggish in Germany so far.

Amazon said in a statement that Prime members can choose from 85,000 products, including items such as chocolate, coffee and bread from 25 local stores, for 9.99 euros ($10.87) a month for unlimited deliveries with a minimum order value of 40 euros.

Amazon 's move into fresh groceries in its second biggest market outside the United States has been long anticipated and Deutsche Post DHL announced last week it had won a contract to deliver groceries for Amazon .

Amazon launched fresh food delivery services in Seattle in 2007 and has since expanded to a handful of other U.S. cities. Last year it started the service in London.

Florian Baumgartner, director of Amazon Fresh Germany, said the service would start in parts of Berlin and Potsdam and be gradually expanded to more areas based on the company's experience and feedback from customers.

Grocery e-commerce is yet to take off in Germany because the country has a high density of food stores and the dominant discounters Aldi and Lidl have been slow to go online.

But REWE, the country's second-biggest supermarket chain, has been investing heavily in e-commerce in anticipation of Amazon 's move into food. It offers next-day delivery for 3.90-5.90 euros and a minimum order value of 40 euros.

Management consulting firm A.T. Kearney expects e-commerce will account for 3% of Germany's grocery market by 2020, up from just 1% now.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE