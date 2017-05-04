Leadership
Search
White HouseWatch Live: Republicans Hold Press Conference After House Passes Health Care Bill
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Delays New York Trip to Celebrate Health Care Vote
U.S. President Donald Trump smiles as he speaks before signing an Executive Order on Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Entrepreneur6 Things You Should Do Before Asking for That Raise
Businesswoman using newspaper for rain protection
KelloggBig Food Makers Lament Slow Start To 2017
Nevada Senator Dean Heller Holds Town Hall Meeting In Reno
Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV)  David Calvert — Getty Images
Congress

Senate Republicans Already Say the House Health Care Law ‘Falls Short’

Madeline Farber
3:34 PM ET

Some Republican senators are not happy with the new health care bill that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

While President Donald Trump considers the bill, which passed with a 217-213 vote, to be a major legislative victory, the Senate has yet to formally deal with the bill. It's already facing backlash there, as many senators do not appear to be on board with major aspects of the proposed legislation.

Senate Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said in a statement that he supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Health Care Act, but does not support the House bill that was passed.

"I have concerns that this bill does not do enough to protect Ohio's Medicaid expansion population, especially those who are receiving treatment for heroin and prescription drug use," he said, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Though Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) also emphasized his support to repeal and replace Obamacare, he did say he thinks the new bill "falls short."

"I will not support it in its current form in the Senate, and am confident that what the Senate considers and approved will be different than the House bill," he said, according to a statement on Twitter.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said earlier on Thursday that the bill "should be reviewed with caution," even though he too is in favor of a replace and replacement plan. Since the vote, Graham reemphasized this sentiment, tweeting: "I look forward to carefully reviewing the House-passed legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare."

He added: "My primary duty and job is to ensure this bill – if it were to become law – would be beneficial to the people of South Carolina."

Fortune will continue to update this post as more Republicans respond to the House-passed legislation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE