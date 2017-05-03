WhatsApp Is Working Again After a Global Outage

The Whatsapp app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England.

Popular messaging service WhatsApp came back online Wednesday evening after the app suffered a global outage that halted user communication for several hours, the company said.

"Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience," WhatsApp said in a statement to Reuters.

WhatsApp went down in parts of India, Canada, the U.S. and Brazil, Reuters reported, adding that the outage affected users on Apple's iOS operating system , Google Android devices and Microsoft Windows' mobile operating system.

A number of Twitter users expressed their frustrations earlier Wednesday:

Waiting for whatsapp to be fixed#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/0CyR3V2EVE - Mahdi Kurda (@MahdiKurda) May 3, 2017

If @WhatsApp comes back we might get a whole bunch of notifications at once & momentarily feel really popular #whatsappdown - Aldís Hamilton (@aldishamilton) May 3, 2017

Ffs WhatsApp I was literally about to send the best nude of my life. #whatsappdown - Conor Maynard (@ConorMaynard) May 3, 2017

WhatsApp, which was purchased by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion , has more than 1.2 billion users around the world. Many users who communicate between different countries use the service for messaging when phone calls or text messages are not an option.