Tech
Search
Whole FoodsHow to Eat Healthier According to Whole Foods’ CEO
John Mackey
AppleApple Is Now Returning More Cash Dividends to Its Shareholders Than Any Other Company
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks on during a visit of the shopfitting company Dula that delivers tables for Apple stores worldwide in Vreden, western Germany, on February 7, 2017.
Brainstorm HealthHow Science Is Changing the Future of Fertility
Brainstorm Health‘You Can’t Bomb Ebola’: How Nations Should Respond To the Next Pandemic
Verizon Store Stocks Shelves With New Apple iPhone 6
iPhone 6 phones are taken out of a shipping box at a Verizon store. Photograph by George Frey—Getty Images
Qualcomm

Qualcomm May Seek To Block iPhone Imports Into U.S.

Aaron Pressman
5:54 PM ET

The escalating legal battle between Apple and Qualcomm may hit U.S. consumers next.

Qualcomm is preparing to ask the agency that polices U.S. imports to block iPhones from entering the country, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous source. The International Trade Commission has the authority to restrict imports of goods that violate intellectual property rights.

Apple had some older Samsung phones blocked by the agency in 2013, for example, over alleged infringement of two patents. Although the iPhone is designed by Apple, it is manufactured in Asia and must be imported to reach U.S. consumers.

Apple and Qualcomm declined to comment when contacted by Fortune.

The dispute between the two titans of the mobile business broke out after Apple started using modem chips from Intel (intc) in about half of new iPhones last year, instead of buying all its chips from Qualcomm. Apple sued Qualcomm in January, saying Qualcomm's royalties, imposed on iPhones both with and without Qualcomm's chip set, were excessive. Qualcomm counter-sued on April 10, accusing Apple of harming its business and breaching deals between the two companies.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

If Qualcomm seeks to have iPhone imports stopped, the move would follow Apple's decision to completely stop paying royalties to Qualcomm for the wireless technologies included in the device. Qualcomm disclosed last week that Apple was withholding the disputed fees, which total about $500 million for the second quarter. Over the previous three quarters, Apple had withheld only a portion of the fees, totaling $1 billion.

Shares of Qualcomm have lost 16% so far this year, as the dispute with Apple and various regulators around the world have threatened the company's business. Qualcomm invented many core technologies over decades that are now used in wireless networks and smartphones. The chip maker charges royalties for a portion of the value of every phone sold, whether it contains communications microprocessor chips made by the company or by its rivals, arguing that some of its inventions must be referenced in every chip. But Apple and regulators claim Qualcomm is abusing a dominant market position to extract excessive payments.

Qualcomm's royalty agreements are with Apple's contract manufacturers like Foxconn, not directly with Apple. Apple (aapl) has said it had been trying unsuccessfully to negotiate a direct licensing agreement with Qualcomm (qcom) for more than five years.

During a call with analysts on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained Apple's reasoning for withholding the royalties.

"You can't pay something when there's a dispute about the amount–you don't know how much to pay," Cook said. "I don't believe anyone is going to decide to enjoin the iPhone based on that," he also noted, referring to the possibility that Qualcomm might seek to have iPhone sales blocked. "I think that there's plenty of case law around that subject, but we shall see."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE