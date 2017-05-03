Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
SenateWatch Live: James Comey Testifies at Senate Hearing
AG Jeff Sessions Holds A Meeting On Transnational Organized Crime
Brainstorm HealthWhat a Top Healthcare VC Looks for in Founders
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Donald TrumpHouse to Vote Wednesday on Spending Bill to Keep Government Open Until September
Congress Rdp
aviationAirlines Made $4.2 Billion in Baggage Fees Alone Last Year. But Their Profits Still Plunged
U.S. Airline Industry Struggles Through Turbulent Times
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Joe Biden has abandoned thoughts of the presidency to focus on beating cancer. Stuart Isett Photograph by Stuart Isett/Fortu
2017 Brainstorm Health

Joe Biden Brings Passion to Cancer Fight

Adam Lashinsky
9:09 AM ET

On Monday, the day before I left San Francisco to attend the Fortune Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego, I had lunch with a friend who lamented the unreal expectations and general disconnectedness from reality of the tech world in Silicon Valley. Searching for rays of sunshine to buck him up, I pointed to the exciting advances in info-tech-related medicine we would be discussing during our two-day event here.

So far, I have not been disappointed.

The medical world is awash in hopefulness. Precision medicine, new cancer therapies, data science leading to better diagnostic techniques and more effective treatments all are reasons to think a better future is at hand.

Bryan Roberts, a physician-investor with venture-capital firm Venrock, has found success by looking for smart entrepreneurs who demonstrate humility for what they don’t know while taking an “orthogonal approach to what could be a big market need.” I found his take on investing to be incredibly refreshing, especially his acknowledgement that “evaluating companies is more imagination than pattern recognition.”

UCSF neurology professor Adam Gazzaley humbled the audience with a neurologically based explanation of how harmful their multi-tasking is on themselves and their loved ones. His solution? Purposeful “single-tasking.”

Famed genomics researcher Craig Venter explained how mapping entire genomes is leading to breathtaking breakthroughs in diagnosing and treating deadly cancers.

The emotional highlight of the first day of the conference was a dinner interview with former Vice President Joe Biden, who blew away the audience with his humanity and compassion as he explained his efforts to get cancer researchers to talk to each other and share their data. Biden was simultaneously restrained in discussing an administration in the White House he can’t help but despise and shockingly outspoken about how much he’d still like to be President.

When I first came to Silicon Valley I frequently noted how uniformly brilliant and accomplished and dedicated the people I’d meet were. That’s how I feel at this conference of health-related researchers, investors and policymakers. It is inspirational.

Have an inspired—and healthy—day.

Adam Lashinsky
@adamlashinsky
adam_lashinsky@fortune.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE