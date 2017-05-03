Finance
Search
Most Powerful WomenJane Goodall Asked Ivanka Trump to ‘Stand With Us’ After Being Quoted in Her Book
Disneynature With The Cinema Society Host The Premiere Of "Born In China"
UberUber Is Facing the Possible Shutdown of Its Self-Driving Car Program
iPhone salesApple Suppliers’ Shares Are Dropping on Weak iPhone Sales
U.S.-NEW YORK-IPHONE 7-IPHONE 7 PLUS-RELEASED
Brainstorm HealthHere’s How You Can Tame Your Distracted Mind
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
SEC

Wall Street Lawyer Jay Clayton Confirmed as Trump’s SEC Chair

Reuters
6:33 AM ET

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm attorney Jay Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency tasked with policing and writing rules for Wall Street.

In a 61-37 vote, the Senate approved the nomination, with some moderate Democrats joining their Republican colleagues in supporting his confirmation.

Clayton could be officially sworn in as SEC chairman as soon as Thursday.

The White House still must complete some paperwork, including an action by President Trump to formally designate him as SEC chairman.

Clayton is a longtime partner at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell who specializes in advising clients on public and private mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising efforts.

Clayton worked on the initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Company (baba), and has also represented Goldman Sachs (gs), where his wife Gretchen works.

She is now expected to step down from her post, a move that will make it easier for her husband to mitigate potential conflicts of interest.

"I look forward to working closely with my fellow Commissioners and the dedicated career staff at the SEC to serve the American public and advance the SEC’s important mission," Clayton said in a statement.

Many current and former SEC staffers are optimistic about Clayton's leadership, and Clayton is expected to focus some of his efforts on looking for ways to ease regulatory burdens that might hinder companies from raising capital.

But in the debate leading up to the Senate vote on Tuesday, more progressive-leaning Democrats said they were concerned his close ties to Wall Street will create too many conflicts and may lead to weaker oversight.

"Mr. Clayton’s law firm and former clients will create a steady stream of conflicts for him, forcing him to recuse himself in cases involving former clients for two of the four years he could serve as chair," said Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee.

"He will be sitting on the sidelines of potential enforcement actions against some of the biggest Wall Street banks - Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and UBS," he added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE