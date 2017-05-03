James Comey Says Confidential Hillary Clinton Emails Were Sent to Anthony Weiner

Hillary Clinton's emails containing classified information were forwarded to former congressman Anthony Weiner, FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday.

The emails were forwarded by Weiner's wife and top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, Comey said while speaking to the Senate Judiciary Committe, defending his decision to re-open an investigation into the emails just days before the 2016 presidential election, CNN reports .

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner , including classified information,” Comey said. “His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him to print out for her so she could deliver them to the secretary of state."

Though the FBI was investigating how Weiner and Abedin may have mishandled classified information, the case was dropped after investigators couldn't prove how either of them violated the law, according to CNN. But just days before the election, Comey decided to re-open the case and inform the public about it — an unprecedented decision . Although the emails were cleared by the FBI two days before the election, Clinton has blamed Comey's announcement for her election loss.

“It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had some impact on the election," he said, adding that he has no regrets about his decision, according to the Washington Post.