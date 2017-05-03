PointCloudBidding War Gets Even Hotter for Tiny Straight Path
Close up Communication Tower
Best CompaniesHow to Have Lunch With Tim Cook at the New Apple Park
The Allen &amp; Co. Media And Technology Conference
SpaceXDon’t Count on a SpaceX IPO Soon
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk
Best CompaniesFacebook Will Add 3,000 Workers to Monitor Live Video
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
Instacart

Instacart Says It Has No Plans to Go Public

Reuters
10:54 AM ET

Instacart has no plans to go public, its co-founder said on Wednesday, shutting down speculation that the 5-year-old grocery delivery service may be among tech companies in line for a market debut.

San Francisco-based Instacart raised $400 million in its latest financing round in March, boosting the company's valuation to $3.4 billion as investors showed more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability had long been in question.

Some have noted Instacart's resemblance to the dot-com-era grocery delivery company Webvan, which raised $800 million and went public but then went bankrupt.

"(IPO) is not even an internal discussion at this point," Instacart co-founder Max Mullen told Reuters at the Collision tech conference in New Orleans. "We recently raised a sizeable (financing) round so we are focused on spending that money carefully, responsibly, and wisely."

Instacart is backed by prominent venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Thrive Capital.

The company operates in 45 U.S. markets including San Francisco, Chicago and New York, and plans to add 40 markets in the next quarter.

"We are going to double the markets (we are in) in the next quarter and drastically increase coverage of Instacart. Overall, we plan to make the service available to 80% of U.S. households by 2018," Mullen said.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Instacart has deals with about 140 retailers including Whole Foods (wfm), Costco (cost), Target (tgt), and Safeway (swy) to deliver groceries to consumers. Customers can order from those stores through the Instacart app, and an Instacart driver delivers the food in as little as an hour.

Although Instacart does not disclose revenue, Mullen said the company has been gross margin profitable in the majority of its markets since fall 2016.

Instacart also launched advertising for consumer packaged good companies including Pepsi (pep), Unilever (ul), and General Mills (gis) on its website about 18 months ago, which has become a big portion of revenue.

"Advertising is the fastest-growing part of our revenue. It's the difference between being profitable and not being profitable," Mullen said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE