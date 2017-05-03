Autos
Search
Brainstorm HealthThe Next Big Breakthrough in Drugs May Be How You Take Them
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
WhatsappWhatsApp Is Working Again After a Global Outage
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Brainstorm HealthWhy Brain-Scanning Headsets May Play a Big Role In Health Care
Dr. Olivier Oullier, Neuroscientist & Former Head, Global Strategy in Health and Health Care, World Economic Forum Yao Zhao, Cello Principal, San Diego Symphony Interviewer: Dr. David B. Agus, USC
Brainstorm HealthAre Digital Doctors the Future?
Brainstorm Health

Why Ford Wants to Put Biometric Sensors in Your Car

Jen Wieczner
May 03, 2017

As the future of self-driving cars inches closer, automakers are looking for ways to use medical devices to track drivers on the road.

That's why Ford CEO Mark Fields has approached Flex, which makes everything from wearable fitness trackers for Fitbit (fit) to diabetes monitors for Johnson & Johnson (jnj), in search of ways to put biometric sensors into cars.

Flex, whose clients also include Apple (aapl) and Nike (nke), has already worked with Ford (f) to make sensors that help power its semiautonomous driving features. Now, the automaker is exploring medical applications to keep drivers and passengers safer, Flex chief marketing officer Michael Mendenhall said Wednesday at Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego.

With the potential for driverless cars to eliminate millions of traffic accidents each year, Ford CEO Fields thinks there may be a way to reduce vehicle-related deaths and injuries even before that new technology arrives.

"The reason he was interested in medical is because he recognizes that there's biometric sensors that can actually go into a car, and those sensors can read a person’s biological makeup and understand whether the person is falling sleep at the wheel or not," Mendenhall said. "And the car would actually respond."

Another possibility is for Ford to implant CO2 sensors in vehicles that could detect if a child or animal was left in a locked car by their breathing, and alert drivers to a potentially dangerous situation before it's too late. General Motors (gm) has also been developing technology to prevent the deaths of children and pets accidentally left in hot cars.

Besides health sensors, Mendenhall also hinted that Internet-of-things and artificial intelligence features that are currently restricted to the home could soon arrive in Ford cars. Ford already embedded the Amazon Echo, better known as Alexa, in some of its vehicles earlier this year, and aims to merge more "connected home" capabilities to driving. "And then you have a connected world," Mendenhall said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE