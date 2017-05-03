Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
2017 Brainstorm HealthJoe Biden Brings Passion to Cancer Fight
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
SenateWatch Live: James Comey Testifies at Senate Hearing
AG Jeff Sessions Holds A Meeting On Transnational Organized Crime
Donald TrumpHouse to Vote Wednesday on Spending Bill to Keep Government Open Until September
Congress Rdp
aviationAirlines Made $4.2 Billion in Baggage Fees Alone Last Year. But Their Profits Still Plunged
U.S. Airline Industry Struggles Through Turbulent Times
Brainstorm Health

What a Top Healthcare VC Looks for in Founders

Leena Rao
9:01 AM ET

Bryan Roberts knows a thing or two about investing. Roberts, who is an investor at venture capital firm Venrock, has seen nine of his portfolio companies reach $1 billion or more of value. His investments include athenahealth (“athn”), Illumina (“ilmn”), Doctors on Demand and others. Roberts says that there are three things he looks for in entrepreneurs he is investing in

First, the founder needs to have considerable intelligence, which Roberts says in "wide supply these days." Second, the founder needs to have a sense of humility and the ability to listen. That's because he's observed that successful CEOs who have an ability to admit what they don't know and will do what they can to learn.

"They need to be able to listen and sort," Roberts said at Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference on Tuesday.

The last piece of criteria for Roberts when evaluating an entrepreneur is that the founder needs to be seeing an "approach for a big market need." But it's not as simple as just going after a large market opportunity in healthcare.

"One mistake I've made is backing a company where there is a market need but the technology is not ready for prime time," said Roberts. Roberts gave the example of a health company he'd backed who had created a new surgical tool to perform gastric surgery through the esophagus. He explained that the technology could have been game changing but the actual device was extremely expensive to make. "It just wasn't simple," he added.

Roberts added one more pattern he's noticed with successful companies he's backed. "Most of the companies were not successful on the first thing they started with," he said. "It was the second or third thing that took off."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE